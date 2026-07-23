Commissioner Resignation, Animal Shelter on Commission Agenda

Salina City Commissioners at their Monday meeting will vote to formally approve the resignation of commissioner and vice mayor Jerry Ivey, and will begin the process of filling the vacant seat. Ivey submitted resignation paperwork this past Monday, announcing his resignation effective Friday. Commissioner Ivey was also the Vice Mayor, and so it is necessary to elect a new Vice Mayor.

State law requires a replacement within 60 days of the date of resignation. In the past, the City Commission has filled a vacancy by requesting interested persons to submit an expression of interest. The appointment may take place at any meeting the City Commission designates.

Commissioners will also discuss operations of the Salina Animal Shelter. Over the last several months, Animal Shelter Services, LLC has been provided with an operational overview, shelter policies and procedures, and other relevant information. The firm also conducted an onsite assessment of the Salina Animal Shelter. The final report from Animal Shelter Services, LLC has not yet been provided. However, during discussions between City staff and representatives of Animal Shelter Services, LLC, several operational challenges and areas of concern were identified.

Based on these discussions, staff believes it may be difficult to hire an experienced animal services manager who could address the identified challenges while also achieving the City’s desired objectives for operating an efficient and effective shelter. The full report from Animal Shelter Services, LLC is expected to be available within the next two weeks.

Staff is seeking direction from the City Commission regarding whether to develop and advertise a Request for Proposal for the operation of the Salina Animal Shelter. If directed to proceed, the Request for Proposal would be developed using the information and recommendations included in the forthcoming report from Animal Shelter Services, LLC.

Staff anticipates that it would take approximately two weeks to prepare the Request for Proposal. Responses would be due approximately 30 days after the Request for Proposal is released. Proposals would then be reviewed, scored, and presented to the City Commission for consideration and possible action.

Issuing a Request for Proposal would allow the City to evaluate the availability, qualifications, cost, and proposed service models of potential contractors. The issuance of a Request for Proposal would not obligate the City to enter into an agreement.

If the City chooses to move forward with an agreement for operation of the animal shelter, animal control would remain an internal function. The Request for Proposal would need to clearly distinguish between contracted shelter operations and City retained animal control functions, including appropriate coordination between the contractor and City staff. Staff would also need to evaluate the best method for managing the animal control functions.