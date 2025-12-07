Commission to Discuss Roundabout, Cozy Inn

Salina City Commissioners Monday will revisit a plan in open session to build a roundabout for traffic control at a busy intersection in South Salina, and will again discuss the Cozy Inn lawsuit behind closed doors.

Back on November 10th commissioners delayed making a decision on a project that could result in a roundabout as part of road improvements at the intersection of South 9th Street and Water Well Road. A substantial increase in truck traffic is anticipated in that area. Due to projected traffic volumes, a roundabout has been recommended and is expected to be more effective than a traffic signal at this location, as it would help prevent traffic from backing up onto the I-135 ramps.

Commissioners back in July authorized the City Manager to execute a contract with Kaw Valley Engineering for design services related to road improvements at the intersection.

Trucking businesses in the area, including Doug Bradley Trucking and Great Plains Trucking, have expressed opposition to the roundabout option. Jamie Bradley from Doug Bradley Trucking plans to speak at the meeting Monday, and has prepared a handout to give to commissioners.

OCCK Transportation, which is responsible for public transportation in Central Kansas, is in favor of the roundabout, citing safety reasons.

For the second meeting a row commissioners will also discuss the Cozy Inn vs City of Salina court decision. Back on November 19th a federal court sided with the Cozy Inn in the lawsuit involving the City of Salina. U.S. District Court Judge Toby Crouse ruled that the City of Salina violated the First Amendment by ordering the Cozy Inn to stop painting its mural. Steve Howard, owner of the burger joint, filed the lawsuit with help from the Kansas Justice Institute in early 2024 after Salina officials told him to stop painting the mural. The court did side with the City of Salina in part of the case, though. The judge determined Salina has shown that its sign ordinance is not impermissibly vague, warranting summary judgment in Salina’s favor on the Cozy;s Fourteenth Amendment claim of equal protection of the laws” and that states cannot deprive any person of “life, liberty, or property, without due process of law”.

On November 24th city commissioners convenened into a lengthy executive session, lasting over two hours, to discuss the court decision, and then afterwards immediately adjourned without making comment.