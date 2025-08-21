Commission to Discuss Preferred City Manager Candidate

By the end of the day Monday Salina could have a permanent city manager. As part of their regularly scheduled bi-monthly meeting on Monday, Salina City Commissioners will discuss the subject of terms of potential employment of the preferred candidate for the position of city manager.

Back on Monday, August 11th, the three men who are finalists to be Salina’s next City Manager were all in town Monday to tour the community, and meet the public. The finalists include:

Darrin Tangeman of Orleans, Massachusetts

Michael Tremblay of Fort George G. Meade, Maryland

Jacob Wood of Salina

On Tuesday, August 12th, each finalist had a closed interviews with the Salina City Commission.

Tangeman has over 11 years of executive local government experience, serving as Chief Administrative Officer, City Manager, and Town Manager for municipalities in Massachusetts and Colorado. Before he began his local government career, he served as a United States Army Special Forces Officer in the revered Green Berets for 11 years. Darrin has a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas, a Master of Science in Defense Analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Colorado, and a third Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Kansas. He also has successfully completed the Harvard University Senior Executive in State and Local Government Program.

Tremblay has served in the United States Army since 1995. His more recent assignments have been the CEO of Talent Management for the 1st Brigade as Commander, Chief of Staff at Fort Benning, and as Garrison Commander, which is the equivalent as a City Manager, at USAG located in South Korea. He has two master’s degrees. The first is a Master of Science in National Security Strategy from the National War College. The second is a Master of Science in Administration/Organizational Leadership from Central Michigan University.

Wood is the current interim Salina City Manager. He has over 13 years of executive local government experience, serving as an Assistant City Manager, Deputy City Manager, City Administrator, and Interim City Manager with multiple municipalities in Kansas. He has also served as a Logistics Officer with the United States Army Reserve for 19 years. Jacob has a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Public Administration from Kansas State University. Jacob has also been an active member of the Kansas Association of City/County Managers since 2009, and the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) since 2008, where he has earned the ICMA-Credentialed Manager status.

The Salina City Commission’s final agenda item on Monday will be to recess into executive session to discuss the subject of terms of potential employment of the preferred city manager candidate, based upon the need to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel. Possible action will follow the executive session.

The Salina City Manager position came open at the end of 2024, when Mike Schrage resigned at the December 23rd meeting to take a similar position in Warrensburg, Missouri.