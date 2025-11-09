Commission to Consider Pit Bulls, Roundabout

Salina City Commissioners Monday will consider repealing the pit bull dog breed ban, or letting voters decide the issue.

Back on October on October 27th a petition to repeal the pit bull dog ban in Salina was presented to the Salina City Manager’s Office. Late last week the Saline County Election Officer validated the petition was signed by electors equal to 25% of those who voted in the preceding regular City election.

The issue now goes before city commissioners. It requires the city commission to either pass an ordinance to repeal sections of the Salina City Code related to dog Breed Specific Regulations, or call for a special election for voter consideration of the ordinance.

The pit bull ban was enacted by the city commission back in 2004. Prior to the law being passed there were 24 pit bull bite incidents in a two year span, between 2003 – 2004. Since that time, over the next 15 years there were 17.

In December of 2019 the issue was revisited again. At that time Salina City Commissioners voted 3 – 2 to not overturn the breed specific ordinance which makes the dog illegal to have within city limits.

A similar petition was submitted in September of last year, and fell 22 signatures short of the required number.

In other business Monday, commissioners will consider whether or not to proceed with the construction of a roundabout for traffic control at the 9th Street and Water Well Road Intersection.

Other business on Monday will include:

Consider authorizing the Mayor to accept a US Department of Justice Co-responder Grant in the amount of $350,000 for two years and sign an updated 2025 Co-responder MOU between the City, Saline County, and Central Kansas Mental Health Center.

Consider authorizing the purchase of a new Wheeled Tractor Elevating Scraper for the Landfill in the amount of $1,268,578.29.

Consider an expansion of the Salina Downtown Redevelopment District and establishing the date and time of a public hearing.

The Salina City Commission will meet at 4 PM Monday in Room 107 of the Salina City-County Building.