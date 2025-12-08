Commission Again Discusses Cozy in Executive Session

For the second consecutive meeting Salina City Commissioners convenened into a lengthy executive session to discuss the Cozy Inn vs City of Salina court decision, and then afterwards immediately adjourned without making comment.

Back on November 19th a federal court sided with the Cozy Inn in the lawsuit involving the City of Salina. U.S. District Court Judge Toby Crouse ruled that the City of Salina violated the First Amendment by ordering the Cozy Inn to stop painting its mural. Steve Howard, owner of the burger joint, filed the lawsuit with help from the Kansas Justice Institute in early 2024 after Salina officials told him to stop painting the mural.

The court did side with the City of Salina in part of the case, though. The judge determined Salina has shown that its sign ordinance is not impermissibly vague, warranting summary judgment in Salina’s favor on the Cozy;s Fourteenth Amendment claim of equal protection of the laws” and that states cannot deprive any person of “life, liberty, or property, without due process of law”.

On November 24th city commissioners convenened into a lengthy executive session, lasting over two hours, to discuss the court decision, and then afterwards immediately adjourned without making comment. The most recent meeting behind closed doors lasted an hour.

The agenda indicated possible action would follow the executive session. Ultimately no action followed, other than commissioners immediately ending the meeting without comment.

As of this week the city has spent a little over $700,000 on the case.