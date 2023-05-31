Comic / Game Store Opening in Lindsborg

A new store geared to comic book and gaming enthusiasts is opening in Lindsborg.

According to the Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau, Spelbok Games & Comics is opening in historic, downtown Lindsborg. All are invited to visit during the “soft” opening, June 12-17, 2023, at 106 S. Main Street.

The store gets its name from Swedish roots, “Spel” meaning “game” and “Bok” meaning “book.” Spelbok will offer comic books (new release & pre-order), trading cards (Pokémon, Yu-gi-oh, Magic the Gathering, Digimon, etc.), tabletop & board games (Warhammer, Dungeons & Dragons, etc.), collectible figures (Funko, WizKids, etc.), card supplies (sleeves, boxes), playmats, dice, and chess sets. Swedish and Viking-themed games also will be offered. Spelbok will be the only direct-market store from Manhattan to Wichita that will offer new release and pre-order comic books.

The store will offer themed nights for games, tournaments, open play, and instruction. Monday evening will continue to be Open Chess, as Spelbok hosts the International Chess Institute of the Midwest. A pay-to-play section with board games will also be available throughout the week, and the store will feature a Warhammer table that will be open daily and free to play.

“This has been a dream of mine for many years, and it feels right to be opening in downtown Lindsborg,” said Adam Northcutt, owner. “I’m excited to bring specialty retail that will appeal to students and families…”

Spelbok’s hours will be Monday-Thursday, noon to 8:00pm; Friday and Saturday from 10:00am to 10:00pm. Learn more about the store, products offered, or place an order online at Spelbok.com, follow the store on Facebook and Instagram, or call (620) 504-4719.