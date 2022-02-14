Comic Con Coming Back to Salina

Comic Con is coming back. Salina’s popular Comic Con will return this summer.

Organizers said via social media it’s official. Salina Comic Con returns to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center over the weekend of July 16th and 17th.

In the past this event included vendors who want to buy, sell, and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia, along with a popular cosplay contest, along with character and prop appearances.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at the box office.

If you would like to be a vendor at the con please email [email protected].com for details.