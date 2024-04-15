Comedian’s Final Tour to Stop in Salina

A comedian known for his witty, angry rants is going out on a final tour and is planning a stop in Salina. Lewis Black is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this fall.

After 35+ years as a touring stand-up comedian, Lewis Black is parking his tour bus for good next year, marking the end of his legendary world touring career. Black will write the next chapter of his career by going back to his roots and focusing on writing a new play, penning a new book, and expanding his podcast, RantCast, to include live recordings. He will also return as the voice of “Anger” in the upcoming Pixar sequel, Inside Out 2.

Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger pointing to expose the absurdities of life. His comedic brilliance makes people laugh at life’s hypocrisies and the insanity he sees in the world. He has performed throughout the world and the US, where he performed at Carnegie Hall and had two successful Broadway runs.

The comedian has released eight critically acclaimed comedy albums including the 2007 Grammy Award-Winner, The Carnegie Hall Performance. He won his second Grammy in 2011 for his album, Stark Raving Black, and has a total of 6 Grammys nominations. He has published three bestsellers: Nothing’s Sacred (Simon & Schuster, 2005), Me of Little Faith (Riverhead Books, 2008) and I’m Dreaming of a Black Christmas (Riverhead Books, 2010).

In addition to his professional pursuits, Lewis is dedicated to a number of charitable organizations and entities including the the Luv U Project, The 52nd Street Project, The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library and the National Comedy Center. Lewis is also deeply committed to supporting our troops.

A seasoned USO tour veteran, he’s performed for the troops on three Christmas tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Lewis is currently on his 2024 Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour. The tour will make a stop at the Stiefel in Salina on Sunday, November 3rd. Tickets go on sale this Friday.