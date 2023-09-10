Comedian to Perform at KWU

Kansas Wesleyan University will host a comedian as part of events during the school’s Family Weekend.

According to KWU, comedian Trey Mack will perform as part of the event line-up for Family Weekend

Mack, whose performance will mark his second on the KWU campus, is a stand-up comedian based out of Dallas, Texas. Mixing his observational comedy with music and his Christian beliefs, he has previously worked with fellow comedian Kevin Hart and has his own special on Amazon Prime, titled “Have Fun.”

The performance is scheduled 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15th, in Fitzpatrick Auditorium in Sams Hall of Fine Arts. Admission is free.