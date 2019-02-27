Comedian Carrington Returning to Salina

The Stiefel Theatre announced its next big show on Wednesday morning which will feature a funny-man making his fifth trip to Salina.

The Stiefel will host Rodney Carrington on Friday, May 10. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer who recorded eight major record label comedy albums, which have sold millions of copies. According to Pollstar, Rodney has been one of the top ten highest grossing touring comedians for the last ten years and among the top 5 the last several years. Rodney is on track to be in the top 5 again this year as he regularly performs to sold out crowds across the US, Canada, and even Australia.

Rodney starred in his own TV sitcom Rodney, which ran for two seasons on ABC. He also co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film Beer for My Horses which won the Tex Ritter Award from the ACM. Rodney added “author” to his list of accomplishments with the release of his first hard cover book entitled Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean. Carrington has appeared on countless other TV shows, including the ACA (American Country Awards) and hosting the American Country New Year’s Eve Live show on FOX. He also won “Supporting Character of the Year” from the CMT Music Video Awards for his appearance on the Trace Adkins’ music video “I Got My Game On.”

Rodney’s popularity derives, in large part, from his connection with his audience, both at his live shows, and through social media. By the looks of his schedule, he shows no signs of slowing down!

Mature Audiences ONLY!

Tickets start at $48 This will be Rodney’s fifth Stiefel show – several sold-out! Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m.