Combined $643 Million Lottery Jackpots

Powerball and Mega Millions both rolled through Christmas weekend with no jackpot winners, setting the stage for even higher jackpots this week. The Powerball jackpot is estimated at $337 million for Wednesday, with Mega Millions not far behind with a jackpot estimated at $306 million for Friday. Here are “fast facts” on these very popular and always exciting multi-state games:
Mega Millions Fast Facts
Current Estimated Jackpot: $277 million
Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments
Cash Option Amount: Approximately $172.4 million
Draw Days: Tuesday and Friday
Draw Time: 10:00 p.m. Central Time
Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Megaplier
Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: 1:303 million
Last Jackpot Hit: October 13, 2017 – $43 million (Rhode Island and Michigan)
Largest Mega Millions Jackpot: March 30, 2012 – $656 million (3 winning tickets – Illinois, KANSAS and Maryland)
Powerball Fast Facts
Current Estimated Jackpot: $337 million
Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments
Cash Option Amount: Approximately $210.4 million
Draw Days: Wednesday and Saturday
Draw Time: 9:59 p.m. Central Time
Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Power Play
Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: 1:292 million
Last Jackpot Hit: October 25, 2017 – $191 million (Louisiana)
Largest Powerball Jackpot: January 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion (3 winning tickets – California, Florida, Tennessee)
Kansas Winning Tickets
One Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas December 23 matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. The winning numbers for that drawing are 1-3-13-15-44 Powerball 25.
One $5,000 Lucky for Life winning ticket was sold December 25 in north central Kansas. The ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Lucky Ball. The winning numbers for that drawing are 8-37-43-44-45 Lucky Ball 16.
Two tickets, one in northeast Kansas and one in south central Kansas, matched the first five numbers and won $2,000 each in Super Kansas Cash December 25. The winning numbers are 4-13-21-27-31 Cashball 2.
COMMENTS