Combined $643 Million Lottery Jackpots

Powerball and Mega Millions both rolled through Christmas weekend with no jackpot winners, setting the stage for even higher jackpots this week. The Powerball jackpot is estimated at $337 million for Wednesday, with Mega Millions not far behind with a jackpot estimated at $306 million for Friday. Here are “fast facts” on these very popular and always exciting multi-state games:

Mega Millions Fast Facts

Current Estimated Jackpot: $277 million

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments

Cash Option Amount: Approximately $172.4 million

Draw Days: Tuesday and Friday

Draw Time: 10:00 p.m. Central Time

Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Megaplier

Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: 1:303 million

Last Jackpot Hit: October 13, 2017 – $43 million (Rhode Island and Michigan)

Largest Mega Millions Jackpot: March 30, 2012 – $656 million (3 winning tickets – Illinois, KANSAS and Maryland)

Powerball Fast Facts

Current Estimated Jackpot: $337 million

Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments

Cash Option Amount: Approximately $210.4 million

Draw Days: Wednesday and Saturday

Draw Time: 9:59 p.m. Central Time

Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play for Power Play

Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: 1:292 million

Last Jackpot Hit: October 25, 2017 – $191 million (Louisiana)

Largest Powerball Jackpot: January 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion (3 winning tickets – California, Florida, Tennessee)

Kansas Winning Tickets

One Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas December 23 matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. The winning numbers for that drawing are 1-3-13-15-44 Powerball 25.

One $5,000 Lucky for Life winning ticket was sold December 25 in north central Kansas. The ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Lucky Ball. The winning numbers for that drawing are 8-37-43-44-45 Lucky Ball 16.

Two tickets, one in northeast Kansas and one in south central Kansas, matched the first five numbers and won $2,000 each in Super Kansas Cash December 25. The winning numbers are 4-13-21-27-31 Cashball 2.