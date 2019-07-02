Salina, KS

Combine, Tractor Destroyed in Fire

KSAL StaffJuly 2, 2019

A large storage shed burns to the ground northeast of Salina destroying thousands of dollars of farm machinery inside.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a crew from Rural Fire District #5 were sent to the 4300 block of E Campbell Road to fight a blaze that engulfed a 40-foot Morton building on a property owned by Roger Mattison of Salina.

Mattison told deputies that a tractor was used Monday afternoon and then parked inside the building around 2pm.

Smoke and flames were seen pouring from the shed by 7:14pm.

The cause of the fire could be linked to the tractor, but the blaze is still under investigation. Authorities say a combine, grain cart, pickup truck, square baler, 2 diesel engines were also destroyed in the flames.

Total loss is estimated at $149,000.

Photos courtesy of the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

