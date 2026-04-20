Combative Colorado Man Arrested

A Colorado man is in the Saline County Jail after an alcohol fueled assault on a couple from Kansas.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Saturday night, 57-year-old Michael Mason from Springfield, Colorado was a passenger in a vehicle with a man and woman from Larned who made a stop in Salina at a gas station on Westport Blvd.

Mason became combative and allegedly threatened to hit the male with a 2×4 wood plank he grabbed from the vehicle. Police say he put it down and then grabbed the woman hitting her in the head and also pushed her onto the ground kicking her before he could be stopped.

Police say he’s now facing charges that could include aggravated assault and battery.