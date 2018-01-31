Colyer Sworn in as Kansas Governor

Out with the old, in the with new.

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback resigned, effective 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. Brownback is now President Donald Trump’s Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.

Shortly after Brownback’s resignation. Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer was sworn in as the 47th Governor of Kansas.

After being sworn in, Colyer spoke. He touched on multiple topics. “I will set a tone and insist on an environment of openness, honesty and respect. Without harassment, especially in this building”, he said. He also spoke about schools, saying “I will not be responsible for shutting down the Kansas schools.”

Brownback had served as Kansas’ governor since 2011. Colyer will serve the remainder of Brownback’s second term, which expires next year.