Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 29 °

Colyer Sworn in as Kansas Governor

Todd PittengerJanuary 31, 2018

Out with the old, in the with new.

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback resigned, effective 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. Brownback is now President Donald Trump’s Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.

Shortly after Brownback’s resignation. Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer was sworn in as the 47th Governor of Kansas.

After being sworn in, Colyer spoke. He touched on multiple topics. “I will set a tone and insist on an environment of openness, honesty and respect. Without harassment, especially in this building”, he said. He also spoke about schools, saying “I will not be responsible for shutting down the Kansas schools.”

Brownback had served as Kansas’ governor since 2011. Colyer will serve the remainder of Brownback’s second term, which expires next year.

 

 

 

 

Swearing in ceremony

Posted by Dr. Jeff Colyer on Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Colyer Sworn in as Kansas Governor

Out with the old, in the with new. Kansas Governor Sam Brownback resigned, effective 3:00 Wednesd...

January 31, 2018 Comments

Dickinson County $1.3 Million Drug ...

Top News

January 31, 2018

9 Dangerous Clues That Your Boyfrie...

Joan Jerkovich

January 31, 2018

Former Library Director Honored

Kansas News

January 31, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Former Library Director H...
January 31, 2018Comments
UPDATE: Marshall Helps In...
January 31, 2018Comments
KC Musician Headlines Fri...
January 31, 2018Comments
Salina Police
Flour Mill’s Truck ...
January 31, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018