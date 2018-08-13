Colyer Picks Up 9 Votes in Saline County

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer increased his victory over Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in Saline County by 9 votes Monday morning.

Saline County Commissioners convened to canvass provisional votes Monday morning. 96 total ballots were approved to be counted, 37 ballots were not allowed.



Following the count, Colyer ended up increasing his lead over Kobach in Saline County by 9 total votes. He ended with 31 provisional votes, while Kobach had 22.

Statewide, Kobach led incumbent Colyer by 110 votes to begin the day. But nearly nine-thousand provisional ballots, including those in Saline County, could swing the final result to either candidate.

More than 40 percent of the provisional ballots were cast in Johnson and Sedgwick counties, which are the state’s most populous counties. Those are being counted.