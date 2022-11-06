Salina, KS

Colvin Bringing Exhibit to KWU

Todd PittengerNovember 6, 2022

“Weecha,” a special exhibition by  Kansas Wesleyan University graduate Tanner Colvin is coming to The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University from this Monday Nov. 7 – Dec. 12.

Accorsing to KWU,  “Weecha” is a unique blend of photography and videography that captures the motion and emotion of Wichita War Dancer, a member of the Tohono O’dham and Ponca nations who has been performing the war dance for several years. Salina-based photographer Colvin used shutter drag to create still photos for the exhibition, and also included a short video in the show to showcase Wichita War Dancer’s talents.

Wichita War Dancer has traveled across the world, performing and educating groups about his culture and its history. In 2021, he earned a world championship honor for his war dance performance.

A reception will be held from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2 and will include a Wichita War Dancer performance in Fitzpatrick Auditorium at 6:30.

 

 

 

