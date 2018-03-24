Salina, KS

Colorado Woman Killed in Kansas Crash

Todd PittengerMarch 24, 2018

A woman from Colorado was killed in a  single-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Annah Michaiah Dawn Rogers from Monument, Colorado, was driving a 2003 Subaru passenger car headed east in the left lane. She crossed the center line, traveled off the right side of the road, and overturned and came to rest in the south ditch.

Rogers was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina where she died.  A passenger, 14-year-old Eason Nathaniel Rogers also from Monument, Colorado, was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth.

The agency say both Annah and Eason were buckled up.

The crash happened during the noon hour on Friday, at 12:31 PM, along Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County 8 miles northeast of the city of Ellsworth.

 

