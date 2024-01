A truck that was parked at a Salina repair shop was reported stolen from the 2200 block of Tulane Avenue.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, sometime between January 7 and the 17th, someone jumped into a red, 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup that was scheduled for service and drove off.

Police say the keys were not in the truck.

The vehicle has Colorado plates, AYJI 58 and is valued at $15,000.

There are no suspects at this time.