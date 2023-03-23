Colorado Man Killed in Crash Near Ellsworth

A man from Colorado was killed in a two-vehicle crash at a highway intersection near Ellsworth.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Donald Svita from Pueblo, Colorado, was driving a Toyota Highlander SUV on K 140 Highway. He failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with K 156 Highway and was hit by a Peterbilt semi.

Svita was transported by EMS to the hospital in Ellsworth where he died. The driver of the semi was not seriously hurt.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at around 9:30 at the K 156 / K 140 Junction 1.5 miles south of Ellsworth.