Collier named KCAC Softball Pitcher of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – Caitlyn Collier of Kansas Wesleyan University has earned the KCAC Softball Pitcher of the Week honor, the conference office announced Monday. Student-athletes were selected for their performances from April 22-28 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Pitcher of the Week

Caitlyn Collier – Kansas Wesleyan University

Jr. | RHP | Hobart, Okla.

Collier had a phenomenal game in her appearance in the final series of the season. She held Bethany to five hits, and struck out five without a walk, in a 2-0 complete game win over the Swedes. Her performance was key as it helped the Coyotes earn a berth in the KCAC Tournament. KWU reached the tournament after going 11-3 in the last 14 KCAC games after starting conference at 2-10.

Pitching app gs w l sv cg ip h r er bb k k/7 hr era whip Apr 24 vs. Bethany (KS) W, 2-0 * 1 1 1 0 0 1 7.0 5 0 0 0 5 5.00 0 0.00 .71 Conference 1 1 1 0 0 1 7.0 5 0 0 0 5 5.00 0 0.00 .71 Overall 1 1 1 0 0 1 7.0 5 0 0 0 5 5.00 0 0.00 .71

Fielding g tc po a e fpct dp sba rcs rcs% pb ci Apr 24 vs. Bethany (KS) W, 2-0 * 1 1 0 1 0 1.000 0 0 0 – 0 0 Conference 1 1 0 1 0 1.000 0 0 0 – 0 0 Overall 1 1 0 1 0 1.000 0 0 0 – 0 0

