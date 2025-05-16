Colleges Seeking Tuition Increase

Nearly all of the public four-year universities in Kansas are seeking tuition increases, with the K-State Salina campus seeking the biggest increase. The universities presented their proposals to the Kansas Board of Regents this week.
The rate increase proposals include:
Fort Hays State – 4 percent
Kansas State University
Manhattan and Olathe Campus – 3.5 percent
Salina Campus – 8 percent
University of Kansas – 3 percent
Wichita State University – 3.5 percent
Pittsburg State – 2.5 percent
The only school not seeking a intuition increase is Emporia State.
The changes are just proposals by the schools, and haven’t been approved yet. The Board of Regents still has to decide whether to allow them.
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash