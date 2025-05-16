Colleges Seeking Tuition Increase

Nearly all of the public four-year universities in Kansas are seeking tuition increases, with the K-State Salina campus seeking the biggest increase. The universities presented their proposals to the Kansas Board of Regents this week.

The rate increase proposals include:

Fort Hays State – 4 percent

Kansas State University

Manhattan and Olathe Campus – 3.5 percent

Salina Campus – 8 percent

University of Kansas – 3 percent

Wichita State University – 3.5 percent

Pittsburg State – 2.5 percent

The only school not seeking a intuition increase is Emporia State.

The changes are just proposals by the schools, and haven’t been approved yet. The Board of Regents still has to decide whether to allow them.

