College to Host Rodeo Day Camp

A Kansas college will host an event for youth interested in rode.

The Colby Community College rodeo team is offering a youth day camp from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Thomas County Fairgrounds.

According to the school, campers between the ages of 7 and 18 will be supervised by rodeo team members and Coach LeRoy Hays. The $25 fee allows participants to learn the basics of team roping, steer wrestling, tie-down, breakaway, barrel racing, and goat tying.

Registration forms are available online at colbytrojans.com/sports/rodeo/camps

For more information, contact Hays at (785) 543-7152 or [email protected].