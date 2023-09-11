College Student Critically Injured

The McPherson Police Department is investigating the aggravated battery of a McPherson College student.

According to the McPherson Police Department, the incident occurred early Friday morning. At 3:56 am, McPherson County Emergency Communications/911 received report of a possible vehicle rollover on 56 Hwy, near 19th Avenue in McPherson County. McPherson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and found a vehicle off the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old, male, college student in McPherson, was also found in the area. The male had injuries, which he said were caused by an unknown person.

No one else was found in the area at that time.

McPherson Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the male to McPherson Center for Care and, he was later flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment. The male is in critical condition. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Preliminary investigation indicates the incident may have originated at the college in McPherson. Further investigation continues by the McPherson Police Department, who has requested assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigations.

The McPherson Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department at (620) 245-1266 or McPherson County Crime Stoppers at (620) 241-1122.