College Reviewing Alleged Social Media Posts

Fort Hays State University is reviewing remarks attributed to an associate professor that were posted online.

The remarks address the death of Charlie Kirk and the topic of gun control, and they were spread by an account on social media called Libs of TikTok. University officials say they are reviewing the situation as a confidential personnel matter. The school released the following statement:

Fort Hays State University is aware of a social media post on a Libs of TikTok social media page attributing social media statements relating to race and violence to one of our faculty members. Individuals who post commentaries to their personal social media accounts do not speak for the University, nor does their commentary reflect the views or values of this university.

Teaching, learning, and engagement at FHSU are rooted in free, open, and respectful dialogue, where diverse perspectives can be examined thoughtfully and empathetically. Nowhere is this more important than when addressing sensitive social issues.

We commend the Campus Republican and Young Democrats student organizations, as well as the faculty and students leading the American Democracy Project at FHSU, for their efforts to engage members of our campus community in meaningful dialogue that embodies the values of our university.

We are reviewing this situation as a confidential personnel matter and ask for your patience as we address it with the seriousness it warrants.

Conservative X account Libs of TikTok tagged the university in a post. . The post in a a series of screenshots, shows a Facebook post on the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

