College of Veterinary Medicine Launches New Database For Listing Externship Opportunities

A new tool at the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine will make it easier for veterinary practices and related pet health companies to connect with veterinary students who are seeking externship opportunities.

Electronic programmers in the college just completed a searchable database that will allow veterinary clinics to maintain a permanent electronic profile and easily update available externship listings for veterinary students interested in building their professional experiences and skills before graduating.

“Students benefit greatly from externship experiences in different markets and specialty areas,” said Bonnie Rush, dean of the veterinary college. “These experiences help graduates stand out when they are searching for permanent positions upon earning their Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. We appreciate the commitment and generosity of externship mentors for their contributions to the professional growth of the next generation of veterinarians.”

A two-week externship provides professional students with an opportunity to work alongside specialists, researchers or veterinarians in unique areas of veterinary medical practice. Students can engage in as much of a role in daily activities at the facility as the practitioner deems appropriate. Externship experiences may represent reinforcement or duplication of a core clinical rotation or an area of clinical expertise not available in college’s training program.

The database allows veterinary clinics to describe and promote their practice-specific services and the types of educational training opportunities that are available. Veterinary students interested in applying for externships are required to obtain approval from the college before participating in an externship. More information is posted on the externship landing page.