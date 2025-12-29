COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 9 Recap

After taking a break for the 2025 Christmas season, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association will see all its basketball teams return to action this week while some of the MIAA wrestling teams will return to action this week, but some won’t return to the mats until next year.

Here is a look at when each MIAA winter team has return to action after the Christmas break:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Pittsburg State. … The Lion men’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Pittsburg State.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Emporia State. … The Mules men’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Emporia State. … The Mule men’s wrestling team returns to action on January 9 when they compete in the NWCA National dual tournament.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco basketball team returns to action on Tuesday against McPherson. … The Bronco men’s basketball team returns to action on Tuesday against Dallas Baptist. … The Bronco men’s wrestling team returns to action on Sunday in the Kansas Newman Open.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Central Missouri. … The Hornet men’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Central Missouri.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Northwest Missouri State. … The Tiger men’s basketball team returns to action Thursday against Northwest Missouri State. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team returns to action on January 9 in the NWCA National dual tournament. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team returns to action on January 9 in the Iron Mike dual tournament.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Jet women’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Rogers State. … The Jet men’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Rogers State. … The Jet men’s wrestling team returns to action on Sunday when they compete in the Kansas Newman Open.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Arkansas Fort Smith. … The Lion men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Arkansas Fort Smith.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Nebraska Kearney. … The Griffon men’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Nebraska Kearney.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Missouri Western. … The Loper men’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Missouri Western. … The Loper men’s wrestling team returns to action on January 9 in the NWCA national dual tournament.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team returns to action on Wednesday against the University of Texas-Dallas. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Pittsburg State.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Fort Hays State. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Fort Hays State.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Arkansas Fort Smith. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Arkansas Fort Smith.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Kansas Newman. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday against Kansas Newman.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Emporia State. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Emporia State.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 13 0 3 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 11 0 2 0

Mo. Western 10 3 2 0

NW Missouri 8 4 2 0

Cent. Missouri 11 4 2 1

Mo. Southern 7 5 1 2

Kan. Newman 5 7 1 2

Pittsburg St. 7 5 1 2

Cent. Okla. 6 8 1 2

Fort Hays 8 3 0 2

Neb. Kearney 7 6 0 2

Emporia St. 4 7 0 2

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Cent. Missouri 9 3 3 0

Mo. Southern 9 3 3 0

Pittsburg St. 9 2 2 0

Fort Hays 10 1 2 1

NW Missouri 9 3 2 1

Washburn 9 3 2 1

Emporia St. 7 4 1 1

Kan. Newman 7 4 1 1

Mo. Western 5 7 0 0

Neb. Kearney 7 6 0 2

Ark. Ft. Smith 1 9 0 2

Cent. Okla. 6 5 0 3