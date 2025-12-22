COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 7 Recap

As the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association enters its 2025 Christmas break there are only two basketball teams still protecting undefeated seasons, both being men’s basketball teams.

The Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball team sits atop the MIAA men’s basketball standings with a 13-0, 3-0 record while Arkansas Fort Smith is also undefeated this season and sits in 2nd place with an 11-0, 2-0 record.

Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball teams are also undefeated in MIAA action as the Griffons sit in third place in the MIAA men’s standings with a 10-3, 2-0 record while Northwest Missouri State is in 4th place with an 8-4, 2-0 record.

Central Missouri and Missouri Southern share the lead in the MIAA women’s basketball standings with identical 9-3, 3-0 records while Pittsburg State is the only other MIAA women’s team with an undefeated MIAA record as the Lady Gorillas sit in third place with a 9-2, 2-0 record.

Here is a look at what each MIAA winter team has done this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 49-47 against Drury on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Midwestern State 79-65 on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Texas Permian Basin 78-54 on Wednesday. The Lions defeated Drury 94-86 on Sunday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team lost 59-57 against Missouri-St. Louis on Monday. The Jennies defeated Stephens College 81-46 on Thursday. The Jennies defeated William Jewell 83-43 on Saturday. … The Mule men’s basketball team defeated West Texas A&M 88-78 on Tuesday. The Mules lost 70-65 against Lubbock Christian on Wednesday. The Mules defeated Maryville 110-63 on Sunday. … The Mule men’s wrestling team went 1-2 on Saturday as they defeated Belmont Abbey 38-9 but lost 21-20 against Colorado School of Mines and 17-16 against Minnesota State.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco basketball team lost 70-65 against Evangel on Tuesday. The Lady Broncos defeated St. Mary’s 54-42 on Thursday. The Lady Broncos defeated Sul Ross State 75-52 on Saturday. … The Bronco men’s basketball team defeated St. Mary’s 72-62 on Tuesday. The Broncos defeated St. Edward’s 66-63 on Wednesday. … The Bronco men’s wrestling team lost 34-6 against Maryville on Friday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Bellevue 73-65 on Wednesday. The Lady Hornets lost 72-64 against Angelos State on Saturday. … The Hornet men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Christian 113-60 on Monday. The Hornets defeated Sterling 101-58 on Wednesday. The Hornets lost 92-72 against Rockhurst on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Tabor 75-37 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Chadron State 92-49 on Friday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team defeated Metro State-Denver 68-64 on Thursday. The Tigers defeated Regis 102-42 on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team is off until January 9 when they compete in the NWCA dual tournament. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team lost 29-13 against New Mexico Highlands on Wednesday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team defeated McPherson 90-54 on Tuesday. The Lady Jets defeated Rockhurst 69-51 on Thursday. … The Jet men’s basketball team lost 95-74 against Southwest Baptist on Tuesday. The Jets lost 96-58 against Northwest Missouri State on Wednesday. The Jets lost 91-77 against East Central on Sunday. … The Jet men’s wrestling team is open until January 4 when they host a tournament.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Avila 91-49 on Wednesday. The Lady Lions defeated Northeastern State 60-55 on Sunday. … The Lion men’s basketball team lost 79-71 against Southwest Baptist on Friday. The Lions lost 119-117 against Northeastern State on Sunday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team defeated Calvary Baptist 105-53 on Monday. The Lady Griffons defeated Lincoln 89-61 on Thursday. The Lady Griffons defeated McKendree 76-69 on Saturday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team defeated Avila 92-81 on Tuesday. The Griffons lost 100-91 against Truman State on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team defeated Southwestern 111-43 on Monday. The Lady Lopers defeated Chadron State 90-46 on Tuesday. The Lady Lopers defeated South Dakota Mines 80-67 on Sunday. … The Loper men’s basketball team defeated Chadron State 84-79 on Tuesday. The Lopers defeated Regis 87-73 on Thursday. The Lopers lost 88-74 against Metro State-Denver on Saturday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team defeated Augustana 20-12 on Friday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team defeated Bethany 88-53 on Monday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 60-55 against Missouri Southern on Sunday. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team defeated Missouri Valley 105-73 on Wednesday. The Riverhawks defeated Missouri Southern 119-117 on Sunday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Baker 73-36 on Monday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Buena Vista 90-63 on Wednesday. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Newman 96-58 on Wednesday. The Bearcats lost 74-65 against William Jewell on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team defeated Saint Mary 86-43 on Monday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Cameron 73-51 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Western Colorado 70-67 on Saturday. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team lost 75-68 against Texas Permian Basin on Tuesday. The Gorillas defeated Midwestern State 66-55 on Wednesday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball defeated Oklahoma Christian 70-66 on Saturday. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team lost 79-69 against Dallas Baptist on Tuesday. The Hillcats defeated Texas A&M Kingsville 87-59 on Wednesday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod defeated Truman State 68-52 on Tuesday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Western Colorado 59-43 on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Cameron 78-49 on Saturday. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Lubbock Christian 78-66 on Tuesday. The Ichabod defeated West Texas A&M 74-48 on Wednesday.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 13 0 3 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 11 0 2 0

Mo. Western 10 3 2 0

NW Missouri 8 4 2 0

Cent. Missouri 11 4 2 1

Mo. Southern 7 5 1 2

Kan. Newman 5 7 1 2

Pittsburg St. 7 5 1 2

Cent. Okla. 6 8 1 2

Fort Hays 8 3 0 2

Neb. Kearney 7 6 0 2

Emporia St. 4 7 0 2

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Cent. Missouri 9 3 3 0

Mo. Southern 9 3 3 0

Pittsburg St. 9 2 2 0

Fort Hays 10 1 2 1

NW Missouri 9 3 2 1

Washburn 9 3 2 1

Emporia St. 7 4 1 1

Kan. Newman 7 4 1 1

Mo. Western 5 7 0 0

Neb. Kearney 7 6 0 2

Ark. Ft. Smith 1 9 0 2

Cent. Okla. 6 5 0 3