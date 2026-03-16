COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 20 Recap

The two teams which met up last week to determine the 2026 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament champion met up for a rematch Friday in the opening round of the NCAA Division II national tournament and the result changed hands.

Last week Washburn defeated Central Missouri 53-44 to win the MIAA postseason tournament. Friday however, there was more on the line, and the Mules turned the tables as they defeated the Ichabod 64-55 to continue their quest for a national championship and sending the Ichabod back home to begin planning for next season.

The MIAA entered the 2026 NCAA II national tournament with six basketball teams, three men and three women. All three women’s teams were defeated in the opening round and Central Missouri was the only men’s MIAA team to advance to the 2nd round.

The Mules, however, saw their national-title dreams die on Sunday when they lost 73-63 against Oklahoma Baptist in the 2nd round.

Here is a look at how each MIAA basketball team has done this past week or how they finished the season:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with 5-23, 4-15 record. … The Lion men’s basketball team finished the season with a 20-9, 11-8 record.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team defeated Washburn 64-55 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA II national tournament. The Jennies lost 81-48 against Minnesota Duluth on Saturday. … The Mule men’s basketball team defeated Rogers State 88-77 on Saturday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament. The Mules lost 73-63 against Oklahoma Baptist in the 2nd round on Sunday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco basketball team finished the season with a 10-18, 5-14 record. … The Bronco men’s basketball team finished the season with a 17-16, 9-10 record.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team finished the season with a 15-15, 8-11 record. … The Hornet men’s basketball team finished the season with a 9-19, 5-14 record.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Harding 89-82 on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament. The Lady Tigers lost 59-53 against Concordia St. Paul in the 2nd round on Saturday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team finished the season with a 19-10, 11-8 record.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team finished the season with an 8-20, 2-17 record. … The Jet men’s basketball team finished the season with a 5-23, 1-18 record.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with a 20-10, 13-6 record. … The Lion men’s basketball team finished the season with an 18-13, 10-9 record.

MISSOURI WESTERN

Women’s Basketball – xxx

The Griffon men’s basketball team lost 83-65 against St. Cloud State on Saturday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

Women’s Basketball – xxx

The Loper men’s basketball team finished the season with a 13-17, 6-13 record.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Griffon basketball team finished the season with a 15-16, 9-10 record. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team finished the season with a 13-15, 6-13 record.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team finished the season with an 18-12, 11-8 record. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team finished the season with a 15-16, 8-11 record.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team finished the season with an 18-11, 11-8 record. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team finished the season with a 15-15, 9-10 record.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team finished the season with a 10-18, 7-12 record. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team lost 88-77 against Central Missouri on Saturday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team lost 64-55 against Central Missouri on Friday in the first round of the NCAA II national tournament. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team lost 64-62 against Minnesota Duluth on Saturday in the opening round of the NCAA II national tournament.