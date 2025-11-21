COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 3 Recap

Fort Hays State is the only school in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association with both its men’s and women’s basketball teams still undefeated in the 2025-26 winter season.

The Tigers and Lady Tigers are both 2-0 this season. The Pittsburg State Gorilla men lead the MIAA men’s basketball standings with a 3-0 record, a half game ahead of the Tigers.

Washburn and Northwest Missouri State sit atop the MIAA women’s basketball standings with identical 3-0 records while Fort Hays State is the only other undefeated women’s basketball team as the Lady Tigers sit at 2-0 this season.

Here is a look at what each MIAA winter team has done this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 60-45 against Arkansas Monticello on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 79-76 against Southern Arkansas on Saturday. The Lady Lions lost 75-69 against Arkansas Tech on Wednesday. … The Lion men’s basketball team opened the season on Friday with a 75-64 victory against Harding. The Lions defeated Ouachita Baptist 73-70 on Saturday. The Lions defeated Ozarks 100-46 on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Hendrix 110-41 on Thursday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team lost 65-55 against University of Mary on Friday. The Jennies defeated Augustana 65-58 on Saturday. … The Mules basketball team lost 81-63 against Minnesota State on Friday. The Mules defeated Sioux Falls 82-77 on Saturday. The Mules defeated Upper Iowa 84-79 on Thursday. … The Mule men’s wrestling team returns to action on Saturday when they host a tournament.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho basketball team defeated Southwest Minnesota State 66-51 on Friday. The Lady Bronchos defeated St. Cloud State 61-59 on Saturday. The Lady Bronchos lost 65-52 against Midwestern State on Thursday. … The Broncho men’s basketball team lost 62-47 against Minnesota-Crookston on Friday. The Bronchos lost 70-57 against Arkansas Monticello on Saturday. The Bronchos lost 67-51 against Southwest Oklahoma State on Wednesday. … The Broncho men’s wrestling team competed in the Drury Open on Saturday where they had three individual champions and four individual who finished in 2nd place. The Bronchos defeated Augustana 28-12 on Sunday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 55-39 against Wayne State on Friday. The Lady Hornets lost 60-48 against Minnesota State – Moorhead on Saturday. The Lady Hornets defeated Southwest Baptist 84-61 on Tuesday. … The Hornet men’s basketball team lost 80-76 against Wayne State on Friday. The Hornets defeated St. Cloud State 77-61 on Saturday. The Hornets lost 77-72 against William Jewell on Wednesday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Concordia – St. Paul 84-78 on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated Sioux Falls 84-75 on Saturday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team defeated Southwest Minnesota State 65-56 on Saturday. The Tigers lost 79-68 against Concordia St. Paul on Sunday. The Tigers defeated South Dakota Mines 68-52 on Wednesday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team lost 60-3 against the Oklahoma State Club team 60-3 on Saturday. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team competed in the Chadron State dual tournament on Saturday where they went 1-1, defeating Otero Junior College 51-3, but losing 40-0 against Chadron State.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team lost 86-68 against Southern Arkansas on Friday. The Lady Jets lost 61-54 against Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday. The Lady Jets defeated Oklahoma Christian 66-46 on Tuesday. … The Jet men’s basketball team lost 82-68 against Southwest Oklahoma State on Friday. The Jets defeated Arkansas Tech 95-87 on Saturday. The Jets defeated Barclay College 117-42 on Tuesday. The Jets lost to Wayne State 87-84 on Thursday. … The Jet men’s wrestling team is scheduled to return to action on Saturday in the Central Missouri tournament.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Augustana 86-85 on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 76-73 against Saint Mary on Saturday. The Lady Lions lost 65-57 against Southwest Oklahoma State on Wednesday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas Tech 80-70 on Friday. The Lions defeated Southwest Oklahoma State 77-76 on Saturday. The Lions lost 94-82 against Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team defeated Minnesota State 68-59 on Friday. The Lady Griffons lost 78-64 against Concordia St. Paul on Saturday. The Lady Griffons defeated Cottey College 111-46 on Tuesday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team defeated Augustana 69-68 on Friday. The Griffons defeated Wayne State 88-67 on Saturday. The Griffons lost 82-79 against Southern Nazarene on Wednesday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team defeated Minnesota State-Crookston 73-62 on Friday. The Lady Lopers lost 65-60 against Northern State on Saturday. The Lady Lopers lost 62-51 against Sioux Falls on Tuesday. The Lady Lopers lost 66-58 against Augustana on Thursday. … The Loper men’s basketball team lost 98-92 against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday. The Lopers defeated Southwest Minnesota State 77-75 on Sunday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team lost 37-3 against Iowa State on Friday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team defeated Oklahoma Baptist 83-77 on Friday. The Lady Riverhawks defeated Southwest Oklahoma State 63-44 on Saturday. The Lady Riverhawks defeated Ouachita Baptist 74-58 on Tuesday. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas Monticello 79-74 on Friday. The Riverhawks defeated Minnesota-Crookston 80-73 on Saturday. The Riverhawks defeated Ozark Christian 113-52 on Tuesday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Sioux Falls 75-64 on Friday. The Lady Bearcats lost 48-46 against Wayne State on Saturday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Rockhurst 66-53 on Wednesday. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team defeated St. Cloud 71-65 on Friday. The Bearcats defeated Augustana 85-72 on Saturday. The Bearcats defeated Missouri Valley 71-47 on Monday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team defeated Northern State 72-70 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Minnesota-Crookston 82-78 on Saturday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Northwest Oklahoma 68-64 on Thursday. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team defeated Sioux Falls 91-76 on Friday. The Gorillas defeated Minnesota State – Moorhead 94-74 on Saturday. The Gorillas defeated Northwest Oklahoma 93-66 on Thursday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team lost 65-49 against Southwest Oklahoma State on Friday. The Lady Hillcats lost 82-45 against Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday. The Lady Hillcats lost 52-40 against East Central on Tuesday. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team lost 64-54 against Ouachita Baptist on Friday. The Hillcats defeated Harding 88-61 on Saturday. The Hillcats defeated the College of the Ozarks 77-59 on Monday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team lost 73-61 against St. Cloud University on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Southwest Oklahoma State 63-49 on Saturday. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Minnesota State – Moorhead 91-63 on Friday. The Ichabod defeated Winona State 88-57 on Saturday. The Ichabod defeated Rockhurst 85-81 on Wednesday.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Pittsburg St. 3 0 0 0

Fort Hays 2 0 0 0

Cent. Okla. 2 1 0 0

Washburn 1 1 0 0

Cent. Missouri 1 1 0 0

Neb. Kearney 3 4 0 0

NW Missouri 2 3 0 0

Mo. Western 2 3 0 0

Emporia St. 1 2 0 0

Mo. Southern 1 2 0 0

Kan. Newman 1 2 0 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 0 3 0 0

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 3 0 0 0

NW Missouri 3 0 0 0

Fort Hays 2 0 0 0

Cent. Okla. 2 1 0 0

Cent. Missouri 1 1 0 0

Neb. Kearney 3 4 0 0

Mo. Western 2 3 0 0

Pittsburg St. 2 3 0 0

Emporia St. 1 2 0 0

Mo. Southern 1 2 0 0

Kan. Newman 1 2 0 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 0 3 0 0