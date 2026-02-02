COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 14 Recap

Things are similar this week in the 2025-26 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association basketball standings to what they have been most of the season.

Fort Hays State dropped from the top spot in the MIAA women’s standings down to third after losing 81-69 against Central Missouri this past Saturday.

The victory for Central Missouri pushed the Jennies to the top spot with a 17-4, 11-1 record while Fort Hays State drops to third place with a 19-2, 11-2 record, behind 2nd place Missouri Southern’s 15-4, 9-1 record.

Washburn remains on top of the MIAA men’s basketball standings with a 22-0, 12-0 record while Arkansas Fort Smith is in 2nd at 17-3, 8-3 while Northwest Missouri State is in third at 13-7, 7-3.

Here is a look at how each MIAA winter team has done this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 59-36 against Missouri Southern on Thursday. The Lady Eagles lost 68-58 against Pittsburg State on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team lost 86-81 against Missouri Southern on Thursday. The Eagles defeated Pittsburg State 76-71 on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team defeated Nebraska Kearney 78-68 on Thursday. The Jennies defeated Fort Hays State 81-49 on Saturday. … The Mules men’s basketball team defeated Nebraska Kearney 92-53 on Thursday. The Mules defeated Fort Hays State 61-49 on Saturday. … The Mule men’s wrestling team lost 23-10 against Nebraska Kearney on Friday. The Mules defeated Ouachita Baptist 43-0 on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco basketball team lost 67-51 against Kansas Newman on Wednesday. The Lady Broncos defeated Emporia State 68-58 on Saturday. … The Broncos men’s basketball team lost 74-57 against Kansas Newman on Wednesday. The Broncos lost 70-64 against Emporia State on Saturday. … The Bronco men’s wrestling team lost 36-13 against Drury on Friday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 70-57 against Rogers State on Thursday. The Lady Hornets lost 65-56 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday. … The Hornet men’s basketball team lost 86-48 against Rogers State on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Central Oklahoma 70-64 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Washburn 59-47 on Thursday. The Lady Tigers lost 81-49 against Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team lost 81-73 against Washburn on Thursday. The Tigers lost 61-49 against Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team competed in the Midland Open on Saturday. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in a MIAA dual against Central Oklahoma.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team defeated Central Oklahoma 67-51 on Wednesday. The Lady Jets lost 65-58 against Rogers State on Saturday. … The Jets men’s basketball team defeated Central Oklahoma 74-57 on Wednesday. The Jets lost 77-59 against Rogers State on Saturday. … The Jet men’s wrestling team competed in the Northeastern State Open on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 59-36 on Thursday. The Lady Lions defeated Northeastern State 85-75 on Saturday. … Men’s Basketball – The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 86-81 on Thursday. The Lions defeated Northeastern State 77-64 on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team lost 76-66 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 84-65 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team lost 78-68 against Central Missouri on Thursday. The Lady Lopers lost 76-65 against Washburn on Saturday. … The Loper men’s basketball team lost 82-53 against Central Missouri on Thursday. The Lopers lost 89-67 against Washburn on Saturday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team defeated Central Missouri 23-10 on Friday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team defeated Pittsburg State 80-76 on Wednesday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 85-75 against Missouri Southern on Saturday. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team lost 93-77 against Pittsburg State on Wednesday. The Riverhawks lost 77-64 against Missouri Southern on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Missouri Western 76-66 on Saturday. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team lost 84-65 against Missouri Western on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team lost 80-76 against Northeastern State on Wednesday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 68-58 on Saturday. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team defeated Northeastern State 93-77 on Wednesday. The Gorillas lost 76-71 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team defeated Emporia State 70-57 on Thursday. The Lady Hillcats defeated Kansas Newman 65-58 on Saturday. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team defeated Emporia State 86-48 on Thursday. The Hillcats defeated Kansas Newman 77-59 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team lost 59-47 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Nebraska Kearney 76-65 on Saturday. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Fort Hays State 81-73 on Thursday. The Ichabod defeated Nebraska Kearney 89-67 on Saturday.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 22 0 12 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 17 3 8 3

NW Missouri 13 7 7 3

Cent. Missouri 17 7 8 4

Pittsburg St. 14 7 8 4

Mo. Western 15 7 7 4

Fort Hays 15 6 7 5

Mo. Southern 11 8 5 5

Emporia St. 8 13 4 8

Neb. Kearney 10 13 3 9

Cent. Okla. 7 17 2 10

Kan. Newman 6 16 2 11

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Cent. Missouri 17 4 11 1

Mo. Southern 15 4 9 1

Fort Hays 19 2 11 2

Washburn 15 6 7 4

NW Missouri 11 10 7 4

Neb. Kearney 11 12 4 8

Emporia St. 10 11 4 8

Pittsburg St. 14 5 4 7

Cent. Okla. 10 11 4 8

Mo. Western 8 13 3 8

Ark. Ft. Smith 4 15 3 8

Kan. Newman 8 13 2 10