COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 13 Recap

As the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association teams head into the home stretch of the 2025-26 winter season, things remain similar to a week ago atop the basketball standings.

Washburn continues to lead the MIAA men’s standings with a 20-0, 10-0 record while Arkansas Fort Smith is in 2nd at 16-2, 7-2, followed by Northwest Missouri State (12-6, 6-2), Central Missouri (15-7, 6-4) and Missouri Western (14-7, 6-4).

Fort Hays State moves ahead of Central Missouri in the MIAA women’s standings thanks to the Lady Tigers having a better overall record as the Lady Tigers are currently 17-1, 9-1 while Central Missouri is 15-4, 9-1. Missouri Southern is in 3rd at 14-5, 7-1 followed by Washburn (14-5, 6-3) and Northwest Missouri State (10-10, 6-3).

Here is a look at how each MIAA winter team has done this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Kansas Newman 72-53 on Thursday. The Lady Lions lost 77-71 against Emporia State on Friday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Newman 94-87 on Thursday. The Lions defeated Emporia State 83-59 on Friday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team defeated Missouri Western 80-71 on Wednesday. The Jennies defeated Northwest Missouri State 77-59 on Friday. … The Mule men’s basketball team defeated Missouri Western 97-83 on Wednesday. The Mules lost 80-79 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. The Mule dual against Maryville scheduled for Saturday was cancelled due to the weather. … The Mule men’s wrestling team defeated Fort Hays State 41-3 on Friday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco basketball team lost 65-57 against Nebraska Kearney on Thursday. … The Bronco men’s basketball team lost 81-72 against Nebraska Kearney on Thursday. … The Bronco men’s wrestling team defeated New Mexico Highland 38-3 on Friday. The Broncos defeated Colorado State-Pueblo 36-3 on Sunday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 74-57 against Northeastern State on Thursday. The Lady Hornets defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 77-71 on Friday. … The Hornet men’s basketball team defeated Northeastern State 84-71 on Thursday. The Hornets lost 83-59 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Friday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Rogers State 73-46 on Thursday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team defeated Rogers State 80-75 on Thursday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Midland Open. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team lost 41-3 against Central Missouri on Friday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team lost 72-53 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Thursday. The Lady Jets lost 88-72 against Northeastern State on Friday. … The Jet men’s basketball team lost 94-87 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Thursday. The Jets lost 104-62 against Northeastern State on Friday. … The Jet men’s wrestling team will return to action on Saturday in the Western State Open.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team’s game against Pittsburg State, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed due to weather. … The Lion men’s basketball team’s game against Pittsburg State, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed due to weather.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team lost 80-71 against Central Missouri on Wednesday. The Lady Griffons lost 71-55 against Washburn on Friday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team lost 97-83 against Central Missouri on Wednesday. The Griffons lost 90-78 against Washburn on Friday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team defeated Central Oklahoma 65-57 on Thursday. … The Loper men’s basketball team defeated Central Oklahoma 81-72 on Thursday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team defeated Western Colorado 43-3 on Friday, but had its duals against Adams State and Ouachita Baptist, also scheduled for Saturday, cancelled due to the weather.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team defeated Emporia State 74-57 on Thursday. The Lady Riverhawks defeated Kansas Newman 88-72 on Friday. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team lost 84-71 against Emporia State on Thursday. The Riverhawks defeated Kansas Newman 104-62 on Friday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost 45-38 against Washburn on Wednesday. The Lady Bearcats lost 77-59 against Central Missouri on Friday. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team lost 94-44 against Washburn on Wednesday. The Bearcats defeated Central Missouri 80-79 on Friday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team’s game against Missouri Southern, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed due to weather. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team’s game against Missouri Southern, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed due to weather.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team lost 73-46 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team lost 80-75 against Fort Hays State on Thursday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 45-38 on Wednesday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Missouri Western 71-55 on Friday. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 94-44 on Wednesday. The Ichabod defeated Missouri Western 90-78 on Friday.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 20 0 10 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 16 2 7 2

NW Missouri 12 6 6 2

Cent. Missouri 15 7 6 4

Mo. Western 14 7 6 4

Fort Hays 14 4 6 3

Pittsburg St. 11 7 5 4

Mo. Southern 9 8 3 5

Neb. Kearney 10 10 3 6

Emporia St. 7 12 3 7

Cent. Okla. 7 14 2 7

Kan. Newman 5 15 1 10

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Fort Hays State 17 1 9 1

Cent. Missouri 15 4 9 1

Mo. Southern 13 4 7 1

Washburn 14 5 6 3

NW Missouri 10 10 6 3

Neb. Kearney 11 9 4 5

Emporia St. 10 9 4 6

Ark. Ft. Smith 4 13 3 6

Pittsburg St. 13 4 3 7

Mo. Western 8 12 3 7

Cent. Okla. 9 9 3 6

Kan. Newman 7 12 1 9