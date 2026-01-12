COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 11 Recap

Things are settling down in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association as the teams work through the 2nd half of the 2025-26 winter athletic season.

Washburn continues to lead the MIAA men’s standings with a 16-0, 6-0 record while Arkansas Fort Smith is in 2nd at 14-1, 5-1 followed by Northwest Missouri State at 11-5, 5-1.

Central Missouri remains atop the MIAA women’s basketball standings with a 12-3, 6-0 record while Fort Hays State is 2nd with a 14-1, 6-1 record and is followed by Missouri Southern in third place with an 11-4, 5-1 record.

Here is a look at how each MIAA winter team has done this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 58-54 against Rogers State on Wednesday. The Lady Lions defeated Central Oklahoma 62-54 on Saturday. … The Lions men’s basketball team lost 73-61 against Rogers State on Wednesday. The Lions defeated Central Oklahoma 93-85 on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 66-61 on Wednesday. The Jennies defeated Missouri Western 58-55 on Saturday. … The Mule men’s basketball team defeated Northwester Missouri State 76-72 on Wednesday. The Mules lost 88-76 against Missouri Western on Saturday. … The Mule men’s wrestling team went 2-1 on Friday in the Iron Mike Duals. The Mules defeated Southern Minnesota State 46-3 and Sioux Falls 36-6 but lost 20-17 against Northern State.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Northeastern State 63-57 on Wednesday. The Lady Broncos lost 62-54 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday. … The Bronco men’s basketball team lost 97-93 against Northeastern State on Wednesday. The Broncos lost 93-86 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday. … The Bronco men’s wrestling team went 2-0 on Friday in the MWCA national duals as they defeated Ashland 36-11 and Augustana 19-15. The Broncos went 2-0 on Saturday as they defeated Lander 30-6 and MIAA rival Nebraska Kearney 22-12.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornets lost 82-64 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. The Lady Hornets defeated Nebraska Kearney 82-78 on Saturday. … The Hornet men’s basketball team lost 73-70 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. The Hornets defeated Nebraska Kearney 82-79 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Nebraska Kearney 84-73 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Emporia State 82-64 on Thursday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team lost 68-67 against Nebraska Kearney on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Emporia State 73-70 on Thursday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team went 0-2 on Friday in the MWCA National duals as they lost 28-20 against Sacred Heart and 25-24 against William Jewell. The Lady Tigers went 1-1 on Saturday as they defeated West Liberty 38-7 but lost 25-21 against Emmanuel University. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team went 0-3 on Friday in the Iron Mike Duals as they lost 32-11 against Quincy, 29-15 against Sioux Falls and 36-15 against Northern State. The Tigers competed in the Hastings Open on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team lost 95-66 on Thursday. The Lady Jets lost 71-63 against Missouri Southern on Saturday. … The Jet men’s basketball team lost 86-73 against Pittsburg State on Thursday. The Jets lost 72-50 against Missouri Southern on Saturday. … The Jet men’s wrestling team will return to the mats on January 16 in an MIAA dual against Nebraska Kearney.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Pittsburg State 82-73 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions defeated Kansas Newman 71-63 on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team lost 82-71 against Pittsburg State on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Kansas Newman 72-50 on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team defeated Washburn 75-67 on Wednesday. The Lady Griffons lost 58-55 against Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team lost 87-75 against Washburn on Wednesday. The Griffons defeated Central Missouri 88-76 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team lost 84-73 against Fort Hays State on Tuesday. The Lady Lopers lost 82-78 against Emporia State on Saturday. … The Loper men’s basketball team defeated Fort Hays State 68-67 on Tuesday. The Lopers lost 82-79 against Emporia State on Saturday. … The Loper men’s wresting team went 2-0 on Friday in the MWCA national duals as they defeated McKendree 31-7 and Tiffin 35-3. The Lopers went 1-1 on Saturday as they defeated Wisconsin Parkside 28-6 but lost 22-12 against MIAA rival Central Oklahoma.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team lost 63-57 against Central Oklahoma on Wednesday. The Lady Riverhawks defeated Rogers State 86-44 on Saturday. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team defeated Central Oklahoma 97-93 on Wednesday. The Riverhawks defeated Rogers State 96-87 on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost 66-61 against Central Missouri on Wednesday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Washburn 65-61 on Saturday. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team lost 76-72 against Central Missouri on Wednesday. The Bearcats lost 75-53 against Washburn on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team lost 82-73 against Missouri Southern on Tuesday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Kansas Newman 95-66 on Thursday. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team defeated Missouri Southern 82-71 on Tuesday. The Gorillas defeated Kansas Newman 86-73 on Thursday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 58-54 on Wednesday. The Lady Hillcats lost 86-44 against Northeastern State on Saturday. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 73-61 on Wednesday. The Hillcats lost 96-87 against Northeastern State on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team lost 75-67 against Missouri Western on Wednesday. The Lady Ichabod lost 65-61 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Missouri Western 87-75 on Wednesday. The Ichabod defeated Northwest Missouri State 76-53 on Saturday.

2025-26 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 16 0 6 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 14 1 5 1

NW Missouri 11 5 5 1

Cent. Missouri 13 5 4 2

Mo. Western 12 5 4 2

Fort Hays 11 4 3 3

Pittsburg St. 9 6 3 3

Mo. Southern 8 7 2 4

Cent. Okla. 7 11 2 4

Neb. Kearney 8 9 1 5

Emporia St. 5 10 1 5

Kan. Newman 5 11 1 6

2025-26 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Cent. Missouri 12 3 6 0

Fort Hays 14 1 6 1

Mo. Southern 11 4 5 1

Washburn 10 5 5 2

Pittsburg St. 12 3 3 3

NW Missouri 10 6 3 3

Neb. Kearney 9 8 2 4

Emporia St. 8 7 2 4

Mo. Western 7 9 2 4

Ark. Ft. Smith 3 11 2 4

Cent. Okla. 8 7 2 4

Kan. Newman 7 8 1 5