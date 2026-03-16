COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 9 Recap

While the Mid-America Intercollege Athletic Association schools have tried to settle into the 2026 spring season, Mother Nature had other ideas.

The MIAA’s spring season is underway, with intra-MIAA contests being played in baseball and softball, Mother Nature stepped in on Sunday and forced multiple events to be cancelled due to winter weather returning. Central Oklahoma and Emporia State were the only MIAA spring teams to take the baseball field on Sunday, while the other scheduled games were not played.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in their 2026 spring campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team defeated Kansas Newman 16-4 on Friday. The Lions defeated Kansas Newman 12-1 on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team split a doubleheader with Fort Hays State on Friday, winning the opener 7-1 and losing the 2nd game 3-2. … The Mule baseball team defeated Washburn 7-0 on Tuesday. The Mules lost 13-4 against Pittsburg State on Friday. The Mules split a doubleheader with Pittsburg State on Saturday, losing the opener 8-5 and winning the second game 14-5.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball team got swept 9-1, and 9-1 by Texas A&M International on Friday. … The Bronco baseball team defeated Emporia State 9-6 on Friday. The Broncos lost 12-3 against Emporia State on Saturday. The Broncos defeated Emporia State 10-6 on Sunday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team swept Rogers State 10-4 and 4-1 on Friday. The Lady Hornets split a doubleheader with Northeast Oklahoma State on Saturday, losing the first game 6-2 and winning the 2nd game 8-3. … The Hornet baseball team lost 9-6 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Hornets defeated Central Oklahoma 12-3 on Saturday. The Hornets lost 10-6 against Central Oklahoma on Sunday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team split a doubleheader with Central Missouri on Friday, losing the opener 7-1 and winning the 2nd game 3-2. The Lady Tigers split with Missouri Western on Saturday, winning 6-5 in the first game and losing the 2nd game 3-1. … The Tiger baseball team defeated Missouri Western 8-7 on Friday. The Tigers split a doubleheader with Missouri Western on Saturday, winning the opener 8-3 and losing the 2nd game 6-3.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team got swept 5-4 and 3-1 by Northwestern Oklahoma State on Monday. The Lady Jets split with Hesston on Saturday, losing the first game 7-5 and winning the 2nd game 4-0. … The Jet baseball team defeated Northeastern State 12-9 on Monday. The Jets lost 21-4 against Pittsburg State on Wednesday. The Jets lost 16-4 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Friday. The Jets lost 12-1 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team swept St. Cloud State 4-1 and 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Lions swept Sioux Falls 7-2 and 1-0 on Saturday. … The Lion baseball team lost 4-3 against Northwest Missouri State on Monday. The Lions defeated Washburn 9-3 on Friday. The Lions swept Washburn 17-15 and 7-5 on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team split a doubleheader with Minnesota-Moorhead on Thursday, winning the opener 12-4, and losing the 2nd game 1-0. The Lady Griffons split with Fort Hays State on Saturday, losing the first game 6-5 and winning the 2nd game 3-1. … The Griffon baseball team lost 20-14 against Truman State on Tuesday. The Griffons lost 8-7 against Fort Hays State on Friday. The Griffons split with Fort Hays State on Saturday, losing the first game 8-3 and winning the 2nd game 6-3.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team is scheduled to return to the field at Metro State on Tuesday.

NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA

The Lady Riverhawk softball team swept Washburn 7-3 and 4-1 on Friday. The Lady Riverhawks split with Emporia State on Saturday, winning the opener 6-2 and losing the 2nd game 8-3. … The Riverhawks baseball team lost 12-9 against Kansas Newman on Monday. The Riverhawks defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State 16-6 on Tuesday. The Riverhawks lost 10-2 against Rogers State on Friday. The Riverhawks defeated Rogers State 17-5 on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team swept Minnesota-Moorhead 1-0 and 3-2 on Friday. … The Bearcat baseball team defeated Missouri Southern 4-3 on Monday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team swept Sioux Falls 4-1 and 9-0 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas swept St. Cloud State 5-4 and 14-5 on Saturday. … The Gorilla baseball team defeated Kansas Newman 21-4 on Wednesday. The Gorillas defeated Central Missouri 13-4 on Friday. The Gorillas split a doubleheader with Central Missouri on Saturday, winning the opener 8-5 and losing the 2nd game 14-5.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat softball team got swept 10-4 and 4-1 by Emporia State on Friday. The Lady Hillcats split with Washburn on Saturday, losing 6-0 in the first game and winning the 2nd game 2-0. … The Hillcat baseball team defeated Northwestern Oklahoma State 12-2 on Tuesday. The Hillcats defeated Northeastern Oklahoma State 10-2 on Friday. The Hillcats lost 17-5 against Northeastern Oklahoma State on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team got swept 7-3 and 4-1 by Northeastern Oklahoma on Friday. The Lady Ichabod split with Rogers State on Saturday, winning the first game 6-0 and losing the 2nd game 2-0. … The Ichabod baseball team lost 7-0 against Central Missouri on Tuesday. The Ichabod lost 9-3 against Missouri Southern on Friday. The Ichabod got swept 17-15 and 7-5 by Missouri Southern on Saturday.