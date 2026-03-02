COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 7 Recap

Student athletes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association want it to be spring, and it has been for much of the season, so far, but Mother Nature returned on Sunday and reminded the athletes she is not finished winter just yet, so some of the MIAA “spring” games scheduled for Sunday, were cancelled due to weather.

There were, however, still quite a few games completed in both baseball and softball this past week in the MIAA.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in their 2026 spring campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team lost 19-7 against Henderson State on Tuesday. The Lions lost 17-2 against Pittsburg State on Friday. The Lions lost 30-3 against Pittsburg State on Saturday. The Lions lost 16-1 against Pittsburg State on Sunday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team defeated Upper Iowa 13-4 on Friday. The Jennies went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Mayville 9-0 and Minnesota State 6-5. … The Mule baseball team defeated Maryville 15-3 on Tuesday. The Mules defeated Kansas Newman 16-11 on Friday. The Mules swept Kansas Newman 10-0 and 11-0 on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball team went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Augustana 10-2 and Upper Iowa 9-1. The Lady Broncos went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Minnesota Duluth 9-1 and Rockhurst 4-3. The Lady Broncos defeated Minnesota Moorhead 5-0 on Sunday. … The Bronco baseball team lost 14-12 against Southwestern Oklahoma State on Tuesday. The Broncos defeated Missouri Western 9-5 on Friday. The Broncos lost against Missouri Western 12-7 on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Maryville 6-0 and Southwest Baptist 7-4. … The Hornet baseball team lost 11-5 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. The Hornets defeated Northwest Missouri State 5-0 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Quincy 8-7 and Augustana 16-8. The Lady Tigers went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 8-0 against Minnesota State and 11-1 against Winona State. … The Tiger baseball team lost 13-8 against Washburn on Tuesday. The Tigers lost 20-10 against Rogers State on Friday. The Tigers were swept 11-3 and 7-4 by Rogers State on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team got swept 9-0 and 7-0 by Rockhurst on Tuesday. The Lady Jets went 0-2 on Friday, losing 10-3 against Bemidji State and 18-1 against Minnesota Duluth. The Lady Jets went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 8-4 against Truman State and 7-0 against Upper Iowa. … The Jet baseball team lost 20-2 against Pittsburg State on Tuesday. The Jets lost 16-11 against Central Missouri on Friday. The Jets were swept 10-0 and 11-0 by Central Missouri on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Wayne State 4-2 and Minnesota Moorhead 8-0. … The Lion baseball team defeated Northeastern State 13-3 on Friday. The Lions swept Northeastern State 4-3 and 11-1 on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Winona State 6-0 and Minnesota Moorhead 9-4. The Lady Griffons went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Bemidji State 7-0 and Concordia-St. Paul 10-0. … The Griffon baseball team lost 9-5 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Griffons defeated Central Oklahoma 12-7 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team split a doubleheader with Southwest Minnesota State on Monday, losing the first game 9-1 but winning the 2nd 4-1. The Lady Lopers went 0-2 on Friday, losing 3-0 against Rockhurst and 5-3 against Southwest Baptist. The Lady Lopers went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 3-1 against Minnesota State and 5-3 against Truman State.

NORTHEASTERN

The Lady Riverhawk softball team swept East Central 10-0 and 5-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Riverhawks split a doubleheader with Missouri S&T on Saturday, winning the first game 5-3 and losing the 2nd game 7-2. … The Riverhawk baseball team lost 22-10 against Oklahoma Baptist 22-10 on Tuesday. The Riverhawks lost 13-3 against Missouri Southern on Friday. The Riverhawks were swept 4-3 and 11-1 by Missouri Southern on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Minnesota State 3-2 and Minnesota Moorhead 5-0. The Lady Bearcats went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Quincy 3-2 and Concordia St. Paul 6-2. … The Bearcat baseball team defeated Emporia State 11-5 on Friday. The Bearcats lost 5-0 against Emporia State on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Truman State 15-0 and Concordia-St. Paul 3-0. The Lady Gorillas split two games on Saturday, defeating Rockhurst 13-0 and losing 8-4 against Winona State. … The Gorilla baseball team defeated Kansas Newman 20-2 on Tuesday. The Gorillas defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 17-2 on Friday. The Gorillas defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 30-3 on Saturday. The Gorillas defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 16-1 on Sunday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat softball team swept Missouri S&T 4-0 and 4-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Hillcats went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Augusta 12-10 and Maryville 7-5. The Lady Hillcats lost 5-3 against Truman State on Sunday. … The Hillcat baseball team defeated Fort Hays State 20-10 on Friday. The Hillcats swept Fort Hays State 11-3 and 7-4 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team split two games on Friday. The Lady Ichabod lost 8-4 against Minnesota Duluth and defeated Bemidji State 9-3. The Lady Ichabod went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Southwest Baptist 5-1 and Minnesota Mankato 6-5. … The Ichabod baseball team defeated Fort Hays State 13-8 on Tuesday. The Ichabod split two games on Friday, losing 16-13 against Indianapolis and defeated Missouri S&T 7-5. The Ichabod lost 12-8 against Drury on Saturday. The Ichabod lost 4-3 against Indianapolis on Sunday.