COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 14 Recap

Another week is complete in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s 2026 spring season with Rogers State currently sitting atop the MIAA baseball standings and Pittsburg State is in 1st place in the MIAA softball standings.

Rogers State currently leads the MIAA baseball standings with a 36-7, 24-5 record while Missouri Southern (29-13, 24-8) is in 2nd place followed by Pittsburg State (33-8, 20-8) in 3rd, Central Missouri (30-11, 20-9) in 4th and Northwest Missouri State (29-13, 19-9) in 5th place.

Pittsburg State currently leads the MIAA softball standings with a 43-2, 15-1 record while Missouri Southern (39-7, 14-4) is in 2nd place, Central Oklahoma (37-10, 14-4) is in 3rd place, Central Missouri (29-15, 12-8) is in 4th place and Emporia State (26-15, 12-8) is in 5th place.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in their 2026 baseball and softball campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team defeated Northeastern State 21-9 on Tuesday. The Lions lost 18-3 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Lions lost 17-7 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday. The Lions lost 6-4 against Central Oklahoma on Sunday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team split with Missouri Southern on Friday, winning the 1st game 7-5 and losing the 2nd game 4-3. The Jennies were swept 5-2, 10-8 by Pittsburg State on Saturday. … The Mule baseball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 8-3 on Tuesday. The Mules lost 3-2 against Emporia State on Friday. The Mules defeated Emporia State 4-0 on Saturday. The Mules lost 6-4 against Emporia State on Sunday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball team swept Nebraska Kearney 11-7, 16-1 on Friday. The Lady Broncos swept Fort Hays State 4-2, 21-9 on Saturday. … The Bronco baseball team lost 21-10 against Rogers State on Tuesday. The Broncos defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 18-3 on Friday. The Broncos defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 17-7 on Saturday. The Broncos defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 6-4 on Sunday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team swept Northwest Missouri State 11-3, 6-1 on Saturday. The Lady Hornetrs split with Missouri Western on Sunday, winning the 1st game 5-4 and losing the 2nd game 12-1. … The Hornet baseball team lost 11-9 against Missouri Western on Tuesday. The Hornets defeated Central Missouri 3-2 on Friday. The Hornets lost 4-0 against Central Missouri on Saturday. The Hornets defeated Central Missouri 6-4 on Sunday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team split with Kansas Newman on Friday, losing the 1st game 7-6 and winning the 2nd game 10-8. The Lady Tigers were swept 4-2, 21-9 by Central Oklahoma on Saturday. … The Tiger baseball team split with Colorado Christian on Friday, losing the 1st game 11-5 and winning the 2nd game 11-9. The Tigers defeated Colorado Christian 9-8 on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team split with Fort Hays State on Friday, winning the 1st game 7-6 and losing the 2nd game 10-8. The Lady Jets split with Nebraska Kearney on Saturday, winning the 1st game 11-7 and losing the 2nd game 2-0. … Baseball – The Jet baseball team lost 16-2 against Missouri Southern on Tuesday. The Jets defeated Southwest Baptist 13-3 on Friday. The Jets got swept 18-12, 5-4 by Southwest Baptist on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team split with Central Missouri on Friday, losing the 1st game 7-5 and winning the 2nd game 4-3. The Lady Lions swept Rogers State 4-0, 4-2 on Saturday. … The Lion baseball team defeated Kansas Newman 16-2 on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Missouri Western 6-3 on Friday. The Lions defeated Missouri Western 6-4 on Saturday. The Lions defeated Missouri Western 12-11 on Sunday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team split with Washburn on Saturday, losing the 1st game 6-4 and winning the 2nd game 6-5. The Lady Griffons split with Emporia State on Sunday, losing the 1st game 5-4 and winning the 2nd game 12-1. … Baseball – The Griffon baseball team defeated Emporia State 11-9 on Tuesday. The Griffons lost 6-3 against Missouri Southern on Friday. The Griffons lost 6-4 against Missouri Southern on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team got swept 7-6, 6-0 by Rogers State on Monday. The Lady Lopers were swept 11-7, 16-1 by Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Lady Lopers split with Kansas Newman on Saturday, losing the 1st game 11-7 and winning the 2nd game 2-0.

NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA

The Lady Riverhawk softball team swept Oklahoma Baptist 5-1, 5-4 on Tuesday. The Lady Riverhawks were swept 5-4, 10-4 by Pittsburg State on Friday. … The Riverhawk baseball team lost 21-9 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Tuesday. The Riverhawks lost 14-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. The Riverhawks lost 12-6 against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team got swept 11-3, 6-1 by Emporia State on Saturday. The Lady Bearcats got swept 2-0, 6-3 by Washburn on Sunday. … The Bearcat baseball team lost 8-3 against Central Missouri on Tuesday. The Bearcats defeated Northeastern State 14-0 on Saturday. The Bearcats defeated Northeastern State 12-6 on Sunday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team swept Northeastern State 5-4, 10-4 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas swept Central Missouri 5-2, 10-8 on Saturday. … Baseball – The Gorilla baseball team defeated Southwest Baptist 15-3 on Tuesday. The Gorillas defeated Missouri S&T 9-5 on Wednesday.

ROGERS STATE

The Hillcat softball team swept Nebraska Kearney 7-6, 6-0 on Monday. The Lady Hillcats were swept 4-0, 4-2 by Missouri Southern on Saturday. … The Hillcat baseball team defeated Central Oklahoma 21-10 on Tuesday. The Hillcats defeated Washburn 11-3 on Friday. The Hillcats lost 12-4 against Washburn on Saturday. The Hillcats defeated Washburn 12-5 on Sunday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team split with Missouri Western on Saturday, winning the 1st game 6-4 and losing the 2nd game 6-4. The Lady Ichabod swept Northwest Missouri State 2-0, 6-3 on Sunday. … The Ichabod baseball team lost 11-3 against Rogers State on Friday. The Ichabod defeated Rogers State 12-4 on Saturday. The Ichabod lost 12-5 against Rogers State on Sunday.