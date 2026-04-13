COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 13 Recap

Another spring week is complete in the 2026 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s spring season.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in baseball and softball during their 2026 spring campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team lost 17-3 against Rogers State on Tuesday. The Lions lost 9-3 against Washburn on Thursday. The Lions lost 13-5 against Washburn on Friday. The Lions lost 10-0 against Washburn on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team swept Northeastern State 7-1, 9-0 on Tuesday. The Jennies swept Washburn 9-1, 5-0 on Thursday. … The Mules baseball team defeated Drury 8-2 on Tuesday. The Mules defeated Fort Hays State 15-2 on Friday. The Mules defeated Fort Hays State 4-3 on Saturday. The Mules lost 14-13 against Fort Hays State on Sunday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball split with Southern Nazarene on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 4-1 and winning the 2nd game 10-1. The Lady Broncos split with Emporia State on Friday, winning the 1st game 9-0 and losing the 2nd game 3-2. … The Bronco baseball team lost 3-0 against Northeastern State on Tuesday. The Broncos defeated Kansas Newman 5-2 on Thursday. The Broncos defeated Kansas Newman 12-5 on Friday. The Broncos defeated Kansas Newman 27-3 on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team split with Central Oklahoma on Friday, losing the 1st game 9-0 and winning the 2nd game 3-2. … The Hornet baseball team lost 3-0 against Fort Hays State on Tuesday. The Hornets lost 3-1 against Missouri Southern on Friday. The Hornets lost 15-3 against Missouri Southern on Saturday. The Hornets defeated Missouri Southern 13-7 on Sunday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team got swept 10-2, 6-4 by Northeastern State on Friday. The Lady Tigers were swept 5-3, 5-2 by Rogers State on Saturday. … The Tiger baseball team defeated Emporia State 3-2 on Tuesday. The Tigers lost 15-2 against Central Missouri on Friday. The Tigers lost 4-3 against Central Missouri on Saturday. The Tigers defeated Central Missouri 14-13 on Sunday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team got swept 8-0, 3-2 by East Central on Tuesday. The Lady Jets were swept 9-0, 11-2 by Washburn on Saturday. … The Jet baseball team lost 12-11 against East Central on Tuesday. The Jets lost 5-2 against Central Oklahoma on Thursday. The Jets lost 12-5 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Jets lost 27-3 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion softball team swept Missouri Western 3-1, 7-4 on Friday. The Lady Lions split with Northwest Missouri State on Saturday, winning the 1st game 6-1 and losing the 2nd game 5-2. ,,, The Lion baseball team defeated Pittsburg State 14-12 on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Emporia State 3-1 on Friday. The Lions defeated Emporia State 15-3 on Saturday. The Lions lost 13-7 against Emporia State on Sunday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team got swept 3-1, 7-4 by Missouri Southern on Friday. The Lady Griffon’s doubleheader with Pittsburg State scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather. … The Griffon baseball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 7-3 on Wednesday. The Griffons defeated Rockhurst 18-7 on Friday. The Griffons defeated Rockhurst 8-7 on Sunday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team got swept 3-0, 5-4 by Northeastern State on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA

The Lady Riverhawk softball team got swept 7-1, 9-0 by Central Missouri on Tuesday. The Lady Riverhawks swept Fort Hays State 10-2, 6-4 on Friday. The Lady Riverhawks swept Nebraska Kearney 3-0, 5-4 on Saturday. … The Riverhawk baseball team defeated Central Oklahoma 3-0 on Tuesday. The Riverhawks lost 9-0 against Pittsburg State on Thursday. The Riverhawks lost 13-3 against Pittsburg State on Friday. The Riverhawks lost 11-2 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team got swept 4-0, 11-7 by Pittsburg State on Friday. The Lady Bearcats split with Missouri Southern on Saturday, losing the 1st game 6-1 and winning the 2nd game 5-2. … The Bearcat baseball team lost 7-3 against Missouri Western on Wednesday. The Bearcats defeated Rogers State 4-1 on Thursday. The Bearcats were swept 6-5, 14-6 by Rogers State on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team swept Drury 12-4, 12-4 on Tuesday. The Lady Gorillas swept Northwest Missouri State 4-0, 11-7 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas’ scheduled doubleheader against Missouri Western Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather. … The Gorilla baseball team lost 14-12 against Missouri Southern on Tuesday. The Gorillas defeated Northeastern State 9-0 on Thursday. The Gorillas defeated Northeastern State 13-3 on Friday. The Gorillas defeated Northeastern State 11-2 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat softball team swept Fort Hays State 5-3, 5-2 on Saturday. … The Hillcat baseball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 17-3 on Tuesday. The Hillcats lost 4-1 against Northwest Missouri State on Thursday. The Hillcats swept Northwest Missouri State 6-5, 14-6 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team got swept 9-1, 5-0 by Central Missouri on Thursday. The Lady Ichabod swept Kansas Newman 9-0, 11-2 on Saturday. … The Ichabod baseball team defeated Northwestern Oklahoma State 2-0 on Tuesday. The Ichabod defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 9-3 on Thursday. The Ichabod defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 13-5 on Friday. The Ichabod defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 10-0 on Saturday.