COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 4 Recap

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association completed its fourth fall week during the 2026 season on Sunday and Saturday completed its 2nd week of football action.

Central Missouri and Emporia State earned MIAA football victories this past week as the Mules defeated Missouri Western 49-10 on Thursday and the Hornets defeated Pittsburg State 21-10 on Saturday.

Those were the first two MIAA football head-to-head match ups this season, while the rest of the MIAA has seen at least one football game this season with varying results.

This past week Missouri Southern earned its first football victory on Saturday when the Lions defeated Upper Iowa while Washburn played to a 16-16 tie with Colorado Mines on Saturday. Fort Hays State lost 35-17 against Colorado State-Pueblo on Thursday and Nebraska Kearney lost 24-21 against Chadron State on Thursday.

The entire MIAA continued to see action in volleyball, men’s, and women’s soccer this past week.

Here is a look at how MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team defeated Arkansas Monticello 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Kentucky Wesleyan 3-0 and McKendree 3-2. The Lady Lions went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Davis & Elkins 3-0 and Springfield, Illinois 3-1.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team went 1-1 on Friday, losing 3-0 against Wayne State and defeating Regis 3-0. The Jennies went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating Metro State 3-1 and losing 3-1 against West Texas A&M. … The Jennies soccer team defeated Southwest Minnesota State 5-0 on Sunday. … The Mule football team defeated Missouri Western 49-10 on Thursday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco volleyball team lost 3-0 on Tuesday against Oklahoma Baptist. The Lady Broncos defeated the UT-Dallas 3-2 in the Texas Women’s tournament on Thursday. The Lady Broncos lost 3-1 against Texas Woman’s on Friday. The Lady Broncos went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Westminster 3-0 and Southern Arkansas 3-0. … The Lady Bronco soccer team defeated Oklahoma Baptist 2-1 on Friday. The Lady Broncos lost 1-0 against Mideastern State on Sunday. … The Bronco football team was off this past week and will return to action on Saturday when they host Central Arkansas.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team defeated Sioux Falls 3-2 on Thursday in the Sioux Falls tournament. The Lady Hornets went 2-0 on Friday, defeating U Mary 3-0 and Augustana 3-2. The Lady Hornets defeated Upper Iowa 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 3-2 against Rockhurst on Wednesday. The Lady Hornets lost 3-1 against Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday. … The Hornet football team defeated Pittsburg State 21-10 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team defeated Regis 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Tigers went 1-1 on Friday, defeating Fairmount State 3-0 and losing 3-2 against Colorado Mesa. The Lady Tigers split two matches on Saturday, defeating Sul Ross State and losing 3-2 against Adams State. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated William Jewell 2-1 on Wednesday. … The Tiger football team lost 35-17 against Colorado State-Pueblo on Thursday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Northeastern State 3-0 and Cameron 3-0. The Lady Jets split a pair of matches on Saturday, defeating Minot State 3-0 and losing 3-1 against Quincy. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 3-1 against Southwestern Oklahoma State on Wednesday. The Lady Jets lost 4-0 against Oklahoma Christian on Saturday. … The Jet men’s soccer team lost 3-1 against Oklahoma Christian on Wednesday. The Jets lost 4-1 against Colorado Pueblo on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State 3-0 on Wednesday in the Pittsburg State tournament. The Lady Lions went 1-1 on Thursday as they defeated William Jewell 3-0 and lost 3-0 against Arkansas Tech. The Lady Lions lost 3-2 against Truman State on Friday. … The Lady Lion soccer team tied Ouachita Baptist 0-0 on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against UT Dallas on Sunday. … The Lion football team defeated Upper Iowa 21-19 on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team defeated Southwest Minnesota State 3-1 on Thursday. The Lady Griffons went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Northern State 3-1, and 3-0 against Oklahoma Christian. The Lady Griffons lost 3-2 against Rockhurst on Saturday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team defeated Wayne State 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Griffons defeated U Mary 1-0 on Saturday. … The Griffon football team lost 49-10 against Central Missouri on Thursday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Peru State 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Lopers defeated Dominican 3-0 on Thursday in the Redwood Coast tournament. The Lady Lopers went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Northwest Nazarene 3-0 and Rollings 3-0. The Lady Lopers defeated Jessup 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team defeated Wayne State 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Lopers lost 1-0 against Sioux Falls on Sunday. … The Loper football team lost 24-21 against Chadron State on Thursday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk volleyball team lost 3-1 against Quincy on Friday. The Lady Riverhawks went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 3-2 against Minot and 3-2 against Cameron. … The Lady Riverhawk soccer team lost 2-0 against Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday. The Lady Riverhawks tied UT Tyler 0-0 on Saturday. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Drury on Wednesday. The Riverhawks defeated Oklahoma Christian 3-2 on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team lost 3-0 against Southwest Minnesota State on Friday. The Lady Bearcats lost 2 matches on Saturday, losing 3-0 against Oklahoma Christian and 3-0 against Northern State. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team lost 1-0 against Augustana on Sunday. … The Bearcat football team was off this past Saturday and will return to action this week when they host Washburn in their MIAA season-opener.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team defeated Truman State 3-0 on Wednesday in the opening match of the Gorilla Classic tournament. The Lady Gorillas lost 3-0 against Southwestern Oklahoma on Thursday in the Gorilla Classic. The Lady Gorillas went 2-0 on Friday, defeating William Jewell 3-1 and Arkansas Tech 3-1. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Quincy 1-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Southern Nazarene 1-0 on Saturday. … The Gorilla football team suffered a 21-10 loss against Emporia State on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team tied Harding 0-0 on Friday. The Lady Hillcats tied Ouachita Baptist 2-2 on Sunday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team defeated Rockhurst 5-1 on Wednesday. The Hillcats tied UT-Tyler 2-2 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Black Hills State 3-0 on Thursday in the Sioux Falls tournament. The Lady Ichabod went 2-0 on Friday, defeating Upper Iowa 3-0 and Sioux Falls 3-1. The Lady Ichabod defeated Augustana 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Drury 3-0 on Wednesday. … The Ichabod football team played to a 16-16 tie with Colorado Mines on Saturday.

2026 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Emporia St. 2 0 1 0

Cent. Missouri 1 1 1 0

Washburn 2 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 1 1 0 0

Fort Hays 1 1 0 0

Cent. Okla. 1 0 0 0

NW Missouri 1 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 0 2 0 0

Mo. Western 0 2 0 1

Pittsburg St. 0 2 0 1

Thursday, September 3

CSU Pueblo 35, Fort Hays State 17

Central Missouri 49, Missouri Western 10

Chadron State 24. Nebraska Kearney 21

Saturday, September 5

Emporia 21, Pittsburg State 10

Missouri Southern 21, Upper Iowa 19

Washburn 16, Colorado Mines 16

2026 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 8 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 8 1 0 0

Mo. Western 7 1 0 0

Pittsburg St. 7 1 0 0

Emporia St. 7 1 0 0

Fort Hays 7 2 0 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 7 2 0 0

Cent. Okla. 6 3 0 0

Cent. Missouri 4 4 0 0

NW Missouri 3 4 0 0

Mo. Southern 3 5 0 0

Kan. Newman 3 5 0 0

Northeastern 0 7 0 0

2026 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Pittsburg St. 4 0 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 3 0 0 0 0 0

Mo. Western 3 0 1 0 0 0

Washburn 2 0 1 0 0 0

Fort Hays 2 1 0 0 0 0

NE State 2 1 1 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 2 1 1 0 0 0

Rogers State 1 1 2 0 0 0

Emporia St. 1 2 1 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 1 2 1 0 0 0

Cent. Oklahoma 1 3 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 2 2 0 0 0

NW Missouri 0 3 0 0 0 0

2026 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Rogers State 3 0 1 0 0 0

Fort Hays 2 1 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 1 3 0 0 0 0

NE State 1 3 0 0 0 0