COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 13 Recap

The rivalry between Northwest Missouri State and Pittsburg State was renewed on Saturday and the 2025 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association football title was on the line.

Pittsburg State won the 2025 MIAA crown with a 27-14 victory to improve to improve to 9-2, 8-1 this season. Northwest Missouri State also finished with the same 9-2, 8-1 record, but the victory gives the Gorillas the tiebreaker for the MIAA championship.

The 2025 NCAA II football playoff pairings will be released this week, and the MIAA is scheduled to have four participants in Washburn, Fort Hays State, Central Missouri and Pittsburg State. Since Pittsburg State is the MIAA regular season champion, the Gorillas are scheduled to have a home game in the opening round while the other three will play on the road in the opening round.

The 2025 MIAA volleyball tournament’s opening round pairings have been determined as Pittsburg State will play Missouri Western, Central Missouri will battle Washburn, Fort Hays State will meet Nebraska Kearney and Emporia State will play Central Oklahoma in the opening round on Thursday.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Washburn on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Friday. The Jennies defeated Pittsburg State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Jennies soccer team lost 2-1 against Central Oklahoma on Sunday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Mule football team defeated Nebraska Kearney 38-24 on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team defeated Emporia State 3-2 on Thursday. The Lady Bronchos lost 3-1 against Washburn on Friday. … The Lady Broncho soccer team defeated Central Missouri on Sunday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Bronchos defeated Emporia State 1-0 on Thursday. The Lady Bronchos lost 2-1 against Missouri Western on Saturday. … The Broncho football team defeated Missouri Western 54-10 on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team lost 3-2 against Central Oklahoma on Thursday. The Lady Hornets defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Washburn 1-0 on Sunday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Hornets lost 1-0 against Central Oklahoma on Thursday. … The Hornet football team lost 13-7 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team lost 3-0 against Missouri Western on Thursday. The Lady Tigers defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-1 on Friday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team finished the season with a 3-11-3, 1-8-3 record. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Northeastern State 3-1 on Thursday in the GAC/MIAA tournament. The Tigers defeated Rogers State 2-1 on Saturday. … The Tiger football team defeated Emporia State 13-7 on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team lost 3-0 against Central Missouri on Friday. The Lady Jets lost 3-0 against Missouri Southern on Saturday. … The Lady Jet soccer team finished the season with a 3-13-2, 2-9-1 record. … The Jets men’s soccer team lost 2-0 on penalty kicks against Rogers State on Thursday in the GAC/MIAA tournament.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-0 against Pittsburg State on Thursday. The Lady Lions defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Lion soccer team finished the season with a 13-2-6, 2-6-4 record. … The Lion football team lost 29-24 against Washburn on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Griffons lost 3-1 against Nebraska Kearney on Friday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team defeated Northwest Missouri State 4-3 on penalty kicks on Sunday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Griffons defeated Northeastern State on Thursday. The Lady Griffons defeated Central Oklahoma 2-1 on Saturday. … The Griffon football team lost 54-10 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Lopers defeated Missouri Western 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Loper soccer team finished the season with a 3-8-6, 1-6-5 record. … The Loper football team lost 38-24 against Central Missouri on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk soccer team lost 3-1 against Missouri Western on Thursday in the MIAA tournament. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team lost 3-1 against Fort Hays State on Thursday in the GAC/MIAA tournament.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Thursday. The Lady Bearcats lost 3-1 against Fort Hays State on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team lost 4-3 on penalty kicks on Sunday against Missouri Western in the MIAA tournament. … The Bearcat football team lost 27-14 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Gorillas lost 3-0 against Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team finished the season with a 13-4-2, 8-2-2 record. … The Gorilla football team defeated Northwest Missouri State 27-14 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team finished the season with a 2-8-7, 2-6-4 record. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team defeated Rogers State 2-0 penalty kicks on Thursday in the GAC/MIAA tournament. The Hillcats lost 2-1 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Central Oklahoma 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team lost 3-2 against Emporia State on Sunday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Ichabod football team defeated Missouri Southern 28-24 on Saturday.

2025 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Pittsburg St. 9 2 8 1

NW Missouri 9 2 8 1

Fort Hays 6 5 5 4

Emporia St. 6 5 5 4

Cent. Okla. 6 5 5 4

Neb. Kearney 6 5 4 5

Cent. Missouri 4 7 4 5

Washburn 4 7 3 6

Mo. Western 3 8 2 7

Mo. Southern 3 8 1 8

Saturday, November 15

Central Oklahoma 54, Missouri Western 10

Fort Hays State 13, Emporia State 7

Central Missouri 38, Nebraska Kearney 24

Pittsburg State 27, NW Missouri State 14

Washburn 29, Missouri Southern 24

2025 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 26 3 13 3

Washburn 24 3 13 3

Emporia St. 21 6 12 4

Mo. Western 19 8 11 5

Cent. Missouri 19 8 10 6

Cent. Okla. 11 19 9 7

Pittsburg St. 14 13 7 9

Fort Hays 16 12 5 11

Ark. Ft. Smith 13 15 5 11

Mo. Southern 11 17 5 11

NW Missouri 10 15 4 12

Kan. Newman 4 23 2 14

2025 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 11 3 5 8 0 4

Pittsburg St. 13 4 2 8 2 2

Cent. Missouri 10 5 4 7 2 3

NW Missouri 10 7 1 7 4 1

NE State 12 7 1 7 5 1

Cent. Oklahoma 10 7 4 6 3 3

Mo. Western 13 2 6 6 2 4

Emporia St. 8 7 5 4 3 5

Rogers State 2 8 7 2 6 4

Kan. Newman 3 13 2 2 9 1

Neb. Kearney 3 8 6 1 6 5

Fort Hays 3 11 3 1 8 3

Mo. Southern 3 12 3 1 10 2

2025 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 17 0 3 6 0 0

Rogers State 13 3 4 3 2 1

Kan. Newman 7 6 6 1 3 2

NE State 8 8 3 0 5 1