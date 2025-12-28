COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 9 Recap

After taking a break for the Christmas holiday, each Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference basketball team will see action in the coming week while each KCAC school which offers wrestling for either men or women or both will see their wrestling teams continue to be on break until the new year.

Here is a look at when each KCAC school will return to action:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Bethel. … The Eagle men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Bethel. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team will return to action on January 8 in a dual against Saint Mary. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team will return to action on January 9 in the Missouri Valley duals.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team returns to action on Wednesday against Science & Arts. … The Swede men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Oklahoma Wesleyan. … The Swede men’s wrestling team will return to action on January 5 in a dual against Saint Mary.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team returns to action on Wednesday against Park. … The Thresher men’s basketball team returns to action on Tuesday against Briar Cliff. …

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team returns to action on Saturday against McPherson. … The Valor men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against McPherson.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team returns to action on Wednesday against Columbia. … The Falcon men’s basketball team returns to action against Hastings on Wednesday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Ottawa. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team will return to action on January 9 in a dual against York. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team returns to action on Sunday in the Kansas Newman Open.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Tabor. … The Coyote men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Tabor.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team returns to action on Tuesday against Central Oklahoma. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Evangel.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Bethany. … The Eagle men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Bethany. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team will return to action on January 10 in the Hastings Open.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team returns to action on Monday against Lindenwood. … The Braves men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Friends. … The Lady Brave wrestling team will return to action on January 13 in a dual against York. … The Brave men’s wrestling team returns to action on Sunday in the Kansas Newman Open.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Sterling. … The Spire men’s basketball team returns to action against Haskell on Wednesday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team will return to action on January 4 in a dual against York. … The Spire men’s wrestling team returns to action on Sunday in a dual against York.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team returns to action on Saturday against York. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team returns to action on Wednesday against Spurgeon.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team returns to action against Graceland on Tuesday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Saint Mary.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Kansas Wesleyan. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Kansas Wesleyan.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Southwestern. … The Panther men’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Southwestern. … The Lady Panther wrestling team will return to action on January 4 in a dual against Saint Mary. … The Panther men’s wrestling team returns to action on Sunday in a dual against Saint Mary.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Okla. Wesleyan 6 1 10 2

Friends 6 1 10 3

McPherson 5 2 9 4

Bethel 5 2 9 4

Evangel 5 2 9 5

Ottawa 4 3 8 7

Sterling 4 3 7 7

Kan. Wesleyan 4 3 6 7

Avila 3 4 8 6

Southwestern 3 4 8 4

Saint Mary 2 5 7 5

York 2 5 4 10

Bethany 0 7 4 11

Tabor 0 7 2 12

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 7 0 11 2

Sterling 7 0 10 2

Friends 6 1 11 1

Saint Mary 5 2 8 6

Kan. Wesleyan 4 3 6 5

Bethel 4 3 6 6

Tabor 4 3 7 7

Bethany 4 3 6 8

Ottawa 3 4 8 4

Avila 2 5 5 9

Okla. Wesleyan 2 5 5 8

McPherson 1 6 4 9

Southwestern 0 7 4 9

York 0 7 4 10