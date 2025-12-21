COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 8 Recap

Things are roughly the same as last week in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Association’s basketball standings as the KCAC prepares for the 2025 Christmas break.

Oklahoma Wesleyan continues to lead the KCAC men’s basketball standings with a 10-2, 6-1 record while Friends is in 2nd place at 10-3, 6-1. McPherson and Bethel are tied for 3rd and 4th with identical 9-4, 5-2 records and Evangel is 5th at 9-5, 5-2. Kansas Wesleyan is currently 8th in the KCAC men’s standings with a 6-7, 4-3 record.

Evangel remains atop the KCAC women’s standings with an 11-3, 7-0 record while Sterling is in 2nd at 10-2, 7-0. Friends is 3rd at 11-1, 6-1 while Saint Mary is 4th at 8-6, 5-2 and Kansas Wesleyan is in 5th place with a 6-5, 4-3 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective winter sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 91-49 against Missouri Southern on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team lost 92-81 against Missouri Western on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team had six placers on Sunday in the Avila Open. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team is off until January 9 when they compete in the Missouri Valley duals.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team lost 88-53 against Northwestern State on Monday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 89-69 against South Dakota School of Mines on Thursday. The Swedes lost 103-83 against Colorado Springs-Colorado on Friday. … The Swede men’s wrestling team is off until January 6 when they compete in a dual against Saint Mary.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team lost 77-70 against Missouri Valley on Tuesday. … The Thresher men’s basketball team is off until December 30 when they play Briar Cliff.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Central Oklahoma 70-65 on Tuesday. … The Valor men’s basketball team lost 77-60 against Columbia on Wednesday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team is off until December 31 when they play Columbia. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Hesston 91-69 on Thursday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team is off until January 9 when they return to the mat in a dual against York. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team finished 5th with 135.5 points on Friday in the Battle of the Bluegrass tournament.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Coyote men’s and women’s basketball team are off until January 3 when they return against Tabor.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 90-54 against Kansas Newman on Tuesday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team is off until December 28 when it returns against Kansas City.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Oklahoma Panhandle 66-45 on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles lost 76-66 against Oklahoma Science & Art on Thursday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team is off until January 3 when it returns against Bethany. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team is off until January 10 when it returns to the mat at the Hastings Open.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team defeated Haskell 77-74 on Monday. … The Braves men’s basketball team lost 105-44 against William Jewell on Tuesday. The Braves defeated Culver-Stockton 92-69 on Wednesday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team had two individual champions on Sunday in the Avila Open. … The Brave men’s wrestling team is off until January 4 when it returns to action in the Kansas Newman Open.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team lost 86-43 against Pittsburg State on Monday. … The Spire men’s basketball team is off until January 3 when it returns to action against Sterling. … The Lady Spire wrestling team competed in the Avila Open on Sunday. … The Spire men’s wresting team is off until January 4 when it returns to action against York.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders lost 111-43 against Nebraska Kearney on Monday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Florida College 80-73 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team is off until December 30 when it returns to action against Graceland. … The Warrior men’s basketball team lost 101-58 against Emporia State on Wednesday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team lost 73-37 against Fort Hays State on Tuesday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team is off until January 3 when it returns to action against Kansas Wesleyan.

YORK

The Panther men’s and women’s basketball teams are off until January 3 when they return to action against Southwestern. …The Panther and Lady Panther wresting teams are off until January when they return to action against Saint Mary.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Okla. Wesleyan 6 1 10 2

Friends 6 1 10 3

McPherson 5 2 9 4

Bethel 5 2 9 4

Evangel 5 2 9 5

Ottawa 4 3 8 7

Sterling 4 3 7 7

Kan. Wesleyan 4 3 6 7

Avila 3 4 8 6

Southwestern 3 4 8 4

Saint Mary 2 5 7 5

York 2 5 4 10

Bethany 0 7 4 11

Tabor 0 7 2 12

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 7 0 11 2

Sterling 7 0 10 2

Friends 6 1 11 1

Saint Mary 5 2 8 6

Kan. Wesleyan 4 3 6 5

Bethel 4 3 6 6

Tabor 4 3 7 7

Bethany 4 3 6 8

Ottawa 3 4 8 4

Avila 2 5 5 9

Okla. Wesleyan 2 5 5 8

McPherson 1 6 4 9

Southwestern 0 7 4 9

York 0 7 4 10