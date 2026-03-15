COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 21 Recap

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference had eight different basketball teams qualify for the NAIA national tournament that started this weekend, five of those teams won in the opening round, but only one of those five, the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagle men, won both of its two opening round games to keep alive its goal of winning a national championship.

Bethel qualified both its men’s and women’s basketball teams for the NAIA national tournament and both won their opening round games, but both the Thresher men and women lost in the 2nd round.

Friends also had both its men’s and women’s teams in the nation field, but only the men won the opening round, but the Falcon men saw their season come to an end on Saturday with a loss in the 2nd round.

The Evangel women also won their opening round contest, but lost in the 2nd round while both the McPherson men and Saint Mary women qualified for the national tournament but lost in the opening round.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective sports this past week, or season if their season is complete:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team finished the season with a 14-14, 10-12 record. … The Eagle men’s basketball team finished the season with a 17-12, 12-10 record. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team did not have any wrestlers qualify for the NAIA national tournament. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team finished in 53rd place with 0.5 points in the NAIA national tournament.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team finished the season with a 16-12, 14-8 record. … The Swede men’s basketball team finished the season with a 7-20, 3-19 record.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers basketball team defeated Langston, Okla. 67-64 on Friday in the first round of the NAIA national tournament. The Lady Threshers lost 104-74 against Dakota State on Saturday. … The Threshers men’s basketball team defeated Loyola, La. 74-71 on Friday in the first round of the NAIA national tournament. The Threshers lost 80-72 against Freed Hardenan on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated USAO Okla. 79-74 on Friday in the first round of the NAIA national tournament. The Lady Valor lost 81-67 against Shawnee State on Saturday. … The Valor men’s basketball team finished the season with a 19-11, 14-8 record.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team lost 104-75 on Friday against Hastings in the first round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Southeast Indiana 118-112 on Friday in the first round of the NAIA national tournament. The Falcon men’s wrestling team finished in 11th place with 40.5 points in the NAIA national tournament.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team finished the season with a 14-15, 11-11 record. … The Coyote men’s basketball team finished the season with a 14-14, 12-10 record.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team finished the season with an 8-20, 3-19 record. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team lost 74-72 Friday against Columbia, Mo. Friday night in the first round of the NAIA national tournament.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team finished the season with a 12-16, 7-15 record. …. The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated SUNO La. 104-66 on Friday in the first round of the NAIA national tournament. The Eagles defeated Montana Tech 67-46 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team did not have any wrestlers qualify for the national tournament. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team did not have any wrestlers qualify for the NAIA national tournament.

OTTAWA

The Lady Braves basketball team finished the season with a 15-13, 10-12 record. …. The Braves men’s basketball team finished the season with a 10-18, 6-16 record. … The Lady Brave wrestling team will have 10 wrestlers competing in the NAIA national tournament this week. …The Brave men’s wrestling team finished in 41st place with 5.0 points in the NAIA national tournament.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team lost 79-64 against Mid-America Nazarene on Friday in the first round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Spire men’s basketball team finished the season with a 19-10, 13-9 record. … The Lady Spire wrestling team will have three wrestlers competing in the NAIA national tournament this week. … The Spire men’s wrestling team finished in 28th place with 16.5 points in the NAIA national tournament.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team finished the season with a 4-23, 0-22 record. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team finished the season with a 21-10, 14-8 record.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team finished the season with a 19-12, 13-9 record. … The Warrior men’s basketball team finished the season with a 7-21, 4-18 record.

TABOR

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team finished the season with a 4-23, 0-22 record. … The Bluejays men’s basketball team finished the season with a 6-21, 4-18 record.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team finished the season with an 8-21, 3-19 record. … The Panthers men’s basketball team finished the season with a 2-26, 2-20 record. … Panther men’s wrestling team did not have any wrestlers qualify for the national tournament.