COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 3 Recap

Avila, Bethel, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Ottawa and Sterling jumped out to an early lead in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference’s men’s basketball standings as the KCAC has begun intra-conference play with early 2-0 KCAC records.

Kansas Wesleyan has jumped out to an early 1-1 KCAC record while the Lady Coyotes are joined by Evangl, Bethel and Sterling as the KCAC women’s basketball teams to start the KCAC intra-conference season with 2-0 records.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective winter sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Bethany 80-71 on Saturday. The Lady Eagles lost 95-48 against Evangel on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 99-82 on Saturday. The Eagles defeated Evangel 97-74 on Wednesday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team is scheduled to return to action on Friday in the Missouri Valley tournament. … Nicholas Oji (3-2), Jase Motlagh (4-2) and Alex Nunez (4-2) competed in the freshman/sophomore bracket of the Grand View Open on Saturday, while Daniel Vines (4-2) also competed in the open division for the Eagle men’s wrestling. Those three underclassmen and Vines were joined by Aaron Gomez, Aiden Pina, Caleb Sharpe and Ryan McNeel, who each picked up two victories of their own at the tournament.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team lost 80-71 against Avila on Saturday. The Lady Swedes lost 68-58 against Sterling on Wednesday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 99-82 against Avila on Saturday. The Swedes defeated Mission Valley 105-93 on Monday. The Swedes lost 80-78 against Sterling on Wednesday. … The Swede wrestling team lost 44-12 against Oklahoma Wesleyan in a dual on Friday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team defeated Saint Mary 79-68 on Saturday. The Lady Threshers defeated Southwestern 76-51 on Wednesday. … The Thresher men’s basketball team defeated Saint Mary 74-68 on Saturday. The Threshers defeated Southwestern 93-85 on Wednesday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Friends 95-88 on Saturday. The Lady Valor defeated Avila 95-48 on Wednesday. … The Valor men’s basketball team lost 88-79 against Friends on Saturday. The Valor lost 97-74 against Avila on Wednesday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team lost 95-88 against Evangel on Saturday. The Lady Falcons defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 65-59 on Wednesday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Evangel 88-79 on Saturday. The Falcons lost 83-77 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team defeated Baker 27-16 on Tuesday in a dual. … Brady Duling placed 8th in the Grand View Open at the 149-pound weight class on Saturday. Jason Bowers went 4-2 at the 184-pound open division.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team defeated Ottawa 93-75 on Saturday. The Lady Coyotes defeated McPherson 66-52 on Wednesday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 92-86 against Ottawa on Saturday. The Coyotes defeated McPherson 75-73 on Wednesday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball defeated Southwestern 70-66 on Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 66-52 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Southwestern 83-74 on Saturday. The Bulldogs lost 75-73 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. … The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 78-46 against Tabor on Saturday. The Lady Eagles lost 65-59 against Friends on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Tabor 96-78 on Saturday. The Eagles defeated Friends 83-77 on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team defeated Bethany 44-12 on Friday in a dual. The Eagles competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team lost 93-75 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. The Lady Braves defeated Tabor 64-57 on Wednesday. … The Braves men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 92-86 on Saturday. The Braves defeated Tabor 91-82 on Wednesday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team defeated Baker 36-12 in a dual on Thursday. … The Braves men’s wrestling team lost to Baker 34-17 in a dual on Thursday. Skyler Anderson and Kallen Koelzer each won a match in the 125-pound division on Saturday in the Grand View Open. Asher Larson secured 2 wins in the 141-pound division and Colston Parks secured 2 wins in the 149-pound class. Dustin Springfield Jr. picked up 2 wins in the 174-pound class and Espyn Sweers won one in the 197-pound class.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team lost 79-68 against Bethel on Saturday. The Lady Spire defeated York 80-47 on Wednesday. … The Spire men’s basketball team lost 74-68 against Bethel on Saturday. The Spire defeated York 76-59 on Wednesday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team is scheduled to return to action on Friday in the Missouri Valley tournament. … Devin Lolar earned 6th place and was the sole Spire men’s wrestler to place on Saturday in the Grand View Open. Ryan Buccat earned four wins. Orinn Hubbard in the 184-pound class went 3-2. Trevor Mogren in the 149-pound class won 3 matches.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 70-66 against McPherson on Saturday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 76-51 against Bethel on Wednesday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team lost 83-74 against McPherson on Saturday. The Moundbuilders lost 93-85 against Bethel on Wednesday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated York 89-45 on Saturday. The Lady Warriors defeated Bethany 68-58 on Wednesday … The Warrior men’s basketball team defeated York 84-73 on Saturday. The Warriors defeated Bethany 80-78 on Wednesday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 78-46 on Saturday. The Lady Bluejays lost 64-57 against Ottawa on Wednesday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 96-78 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. The Bluejays lost 91-82 against Ottawa on Wednesday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 89-45 against Sterling on Saturday. The Lady Panthers lost 80-47 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 84-73 against Sterling on Saturday. The Panthers lost 76-59 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team is scheduled to return to action on Friday in the Missouri Valley tournament. … The Panther wrestling team competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday where Travis Reidy earned 5 points in the 125-pound. Hector Holguin went 0-2 in the 133-pound class. Elijah Kaawa went 0-2 n the 149-pound division.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Avila 2 0 6 1

Bethel 2 0 6 1

Okla. Wesleyan 2 0 5 1

Ottawa 2 0 5 2

Sterling 2 0 3 3

Saint Mary 1 1 6 1

Friends 1 1 4 2

McPherson 1 1 4 3

Kan. Wesleyan 1 1 3 4

Southwestern 0 2 4 2

Bethany 0 2 4 3

Evangel 0 2 3 4

Tabor 0 2 2 5

York 0 2 2 6

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 2 0 4 1

Bethel 2 0 4 2

Kan. Wesleyan 2 0 4 2

Sterling 2 0 4 2

Friends 1 1 5 1

Ottawa 1 1 4 1

Saint Mary 1 1 4 2

McPherson 1 1 4 3

Tabor 1 1 3 4

Avila 1 1 3 4

Southwestern 0 2 3 3

Okla. Wesleyan 0 2 2 3

York 0 2 4 5

Bethany 0 2 2 6