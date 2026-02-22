COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 17 Recap

The postseason has now begun for the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference’s 2025-26 winter season with the KCAC men’s wrestling championships being conducted on Saturday. The KCAC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will begin this week and the KCAC women’s wrestling championships will be conducted on Friday.

Friends won the 2026 KCAC men’s wrestling championship on Saturday with 168.0 points while Saint Mary finished 2nd with 148.0 and Avila was third with 129.0 points.

Oklahoma Wesleyan won the KCAC men’s basketball regular season championship with a 25-3, 20-2 record while Friends finished 2nd at 23-6, 18-4 and Bethel finished in third place with a 21-8, 16-6 record. Kansas Wesleyan finished 9th in the KCAC men’s regular season basketball standings with a 14-16, 12-10 record.

Evangel won the KCAC women’s regular season basketball title with a 24-4, 20-2 record while Friends finished 2nd with a 24-5, 18-4 record and Saint Mary finished 3rd with a 19-10, 16-6 record. Kansas Wesleyan finished 8th with a 13-13, 11-11 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated York 76-69 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 68-43 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated York 85-60 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Tabor 91-89 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team will compete in the KCAC/SAC championships on Friday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team place third on Saturday in the KCAC championships with 129.0 points.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team lost 62-49 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 80-72 against Friends on Saturday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 101-65 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 94-75 against Friends on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team lost 48-41 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated York 78-61 on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s basketball team defeated Tabor 105-82 on Wednesday. The Threshers defeated York 61-50 on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 75-68 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Sterling 83-73 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s basketball team lost 75-69 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Valor defeated Sterling 80-63 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Southwestern 94-36 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Bethany 80-72 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Southwestern 77-74 on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated Bethany 94-75 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team will compete in the KCAC/SAC championships on Friday. …. The Falcon men’s wrestling team won the KCAC championship on Saturday with 168.0 points.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team defeated Bethany 62-49 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Ottawa 75-68 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 101-65 on Wednesday. The Coyotes defeated Ottawa 73-72 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 83-70 against Sterling on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 74-67 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Sterling 96-77 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs lost 88-83 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 75-68 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated McPherson 74-67 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Evangel 75-69 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated McPherson 88-83 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team will compete in the KCAC/SAC championships on Friday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team finished 5th with 62.5 points on Saturday in the KCAC championship.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team lost 77-72 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 75-68 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Braves men’s basketball team lost 79-68 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Braves lost 73-72 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team will compete in the KCAC/SAC championships on Friday. … The Brave men’s wrestling team finished 4th with 96.0 points on Saturday in the KCAC championship.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team defeated Ottawa 77-72 on Wednesday. The Lady Spire won 64-62 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Spire men’s basketball team defeated Ottawa 79-68 on Wednesday. The Spires lost 82-79 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team will compete in the KCAC/SAC championships on Friday. The Spire men’s wrestling team finished 2nd with 148.0 points on Saturday in the KCAC championship.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 94-36 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 64-62 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team lost 77-74 against Friends on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders defeated Saint Mary 82-79 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated McPherson 83-70 on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 83-73 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team lost 96-77 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 80-63 against Evangel on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team defeated Bethel 48-41 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Avila 68-43 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 105-82 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 91-89 against Avila on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 76-69 against Avila on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 78-61 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 85-60 against Avila on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 61-50 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Panther wresting team will compete in the KCAC/SAC championships on Friday. … The Panther men’s wrestling team finished 6th with 17.5 points on Saturday in the KCAC championships.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Okla. Wesleyan 20 2 25 3

Friends 18 4 23 6

Bethel 16 6 21 8

McPherson 16 6 20 9

Southwestern 14 8 20 8

Evangel 14 8 18 11

Saint Mary 13 9 19 9

Avila 12 10 17 12

Kan. Wesleyan 12 10 14 16

Ottawa 6 16 10 20

Sterling 4 18 7 22

York 4 18 6 24

Tabor 3 19 5 24

Bethany 2 20 6 24

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 20 2 24 4

Friends 18 4 24 4

Saint Mary 16 6 19 10

Bethel 15 7 18 10

Bethany 14 8 16 14

Sterling 13 9 17 11

Tabor 13 9 16 13

Kan. Wesleyan 11 11 13 13

Ottawa 10 12 15 14

Okla. Wesleyan 10 12 13 15

Avila 8 14 12 18

McPherson 3 19 7 22

York 3 19 7 22

Southwestern 0 22 4 24