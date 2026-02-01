COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 14 Reca[

Things are moving around in the basketball standings in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference as the KCAC teams begin putting things together for the home stretch of the 2025-26 season.

Oklahoma Wesleyan remains atop the KCAC men’s standings with a 20-2, 15-1 record while McPherson is in 2nd at 17-6, 12-3 and Friends is currently in third place with a 17-6, 12-4 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 9th place in the KCAC men’s standings with a 9-15, 7-9 record.

Friends has moved from No. 2 up to the top spot in the KCAC women’s basketball standings with a 20-2, 13-2 record while Evangel dropped from the top spot to No. 2 with a 17-4, 13-2 record while Bethany remains No. 2 with a 14-10, 12- record and Saint Mary remains in fifth place with a 14-9, 11-5 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 9th place in the KCAC women’s standings with a 9-11, 7-9 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Southwestern 80-50 on Monday. The Lady Lions lost 86-80 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Lions lost 84-67 against Friends on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Southwestern 75-65 on Monday. The Lions lost 76-71 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lions lost 96-83 against Friends on Saturday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team lost 36-11 against Ottawa on Thursday. … The Lion men’s wrestling team defeated Ottawa 27-18 on Thursday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team defeated Saint Mary 81-77 on Monday. The Lady Swedes defeated York 87-76 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 60-53 on Saturday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 86-61 against Saint Mary on Monday. The Swedes lost 93-70 against York on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 89-57 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers women’s basketball team defeated McPherson 103-37 on Sunday. The Lady Threshers defeated Southwestern 81-44 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Evangel 81-79 on Saturday. … The Threshers men’s basketball team lost 82-77 against McPherson on Sunday. The Threshers lost 77-72 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Threshers defeated Evangel 90-68 on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Ottawa 83-76 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor lost 81-79 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated Ottawa 73-72 on Wednesday. The Valor lost 90-68 against Bethel on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 81-79 on Monday. The Lady Falcons defeated Saint Mary 87-86 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Avila 84-67 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 105-84 on Monday. The Falcons lost 77-72 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated Avila 96-83 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team will return to action on Sunday in the KCAC/SAC tournament. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team competed in the Missouri Valley tournament on Friday and Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team lost 81-79 against Friends on Monday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Sterling 88-82 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes lost 79-76 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 105-84 against Friends on Monday. The Coyotes defeated Sterling 77-65 on Wednesday. The Coyotes lost 69-65 against Saint Mary on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 103-37 against Bethel on Sunday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 85-58 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 87-66 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Bethel 82-77 on Sunday. The Bulldogs defeated Tabor 85-77 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs defeated Ottawa 93-86 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Tabor 59-56 on Monday. The Lady Eagles defeated Avila 86-80 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 60-53 against Bethany on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Tabor 78-76 on Monday. The Eagles defeated Avilan 76-71 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Bethany 89-57 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team defeated York in a KCAC dual on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team lost 83-76 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated McPherson 87-66 on Saturday. … The Braves men’s basketball team lost 73-72 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Braves lost 93-86 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team defeated Avila 36-11 on Thursday. The Lady Braves competed in the Saint Mary tournament on Friday. … The Braves men’s wrestling team lost 27-18 against Avila on Thursday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team lost 81-77 against Bethany on Monday. The Lady Spire lost 87-86 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Spires defeated Kansas Wesleyan 79-76 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 86-61 on Monday. The Spire defeated Friends 77-72 on Wednesday. The Spires defeated Kansas Wesleyan 69-65 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wresting team competed in the Saint Mary tournament on Friday. … The Spire men’s wrestling team will return to action on Friday in a KCAC dual against Ottawa.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 80-50 against Avila on Monday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 81-44 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 76-74 against York on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team lost 75-65 against Avila on Monday. The Moundbuilders defeated Bethel 77-72 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders defeated York 82-55 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 88-82 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 80-50 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team lost 77-65 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 95-89 against Tabor on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team lost 59-56 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Monday. The Lady Bluejays defeated McPherson 85-58 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Sterling 80-50 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 78-76 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Monday. The Bluejays lost 85-77 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Bluejays defeated Sterling 95-89 on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 87-76 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Southwestern 76-74 on Saturday. … The Panthers men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 93-70 on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 82-55 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Saint Mary tournament on Friday. … The Panther men’s wrestling team lost a KCAC dual against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Okla. Wesleyan 15 1 20 2

McPherson 13 3 17 6

Friends 12 4 17 6

Bethel 11 5 16 7

Southwestern 10 6 16 6

Evangel 9 6 13 9

Saint Mary 9 7 15 7

Avila 7 9 12 11

Kan. Wesleyan 7 9 9 15

Ottawa 6 10 10 14

Sterling 4 11 7 15

York 4 12 6 18

Bethany 2 14 6 18

Tabor 2 14 4 19

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 14 2 20 2

Evangel 13 2 17 4

Bethany 12 4 14 10

Saint Mary 11 5 14 9

Sterling 10 5 14 7

Bethel 10 6 13 9

Tabor 9 7 12 11

Ottawa 8 8 13 10

Kan. Wesleyan 7 9 9 11

Avila 6 10 10 14

Okla. Wesleyan 6 10 9 13

McPherson 3 13 7 16

York 2 14 6 17

Southwestern 0 16 4 18