COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 14 Reca[

By Christian D Orr February 1, 2026

Things are moving around in the basketball standings in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference as the KCAC teams begin putting things together for the home stretch of the 2025-26 season.

Oklahoma Wesleyan remains atop the KCAC men’s standings with a 20-2, 15-1 record while McPherson is in 2nd at 17-6, 12-3 and Friends is currently in third place with a 17-6, 12-4 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 9th place in the KCAC men’s standings with a 9-15, 7-9 record.

Friends has moved from No. 2 up to the top spot in the KCAC women’s basketball standings with a 20-2, 13-2 record while Evangel dropped from the top spot to No. 2 with a 17-4, 13-2 record while Bethany remains No. 2 with a 14-10, 12- record and Saint Mary remains in fifth place with a 14-9, 11-5 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 9th place in the KCAC women’s standings with a 9-11, 7-9 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Southwestern 80-50 on Monday. The Lady Lions lost 86-80 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Lions lost 84-67 against Friends on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Southwestern 75-65 on Monday. The Lions lost 76-71 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lions lost 96-83 against Friends on Saturday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team lost 36-11 against Ottawa on Thursday. … The Lion men’s wrestling team defeated Ottawa 27-18 on Thursday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team defeated Saint Mary 81-77 on Monday. The Lady Swedes defeated York 87-76 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 60-53 on Saturday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 86-61 against Saint Mary on Monday. The Swedes lost 93-70 against York on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 89-57 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers women’s basketball team defeated McPherson 103-37 on Sunday. The Lady Threshers defeated Southwestern 81-44 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Evangel 81-79 on Saturday. … The Threshers men’s basketball team lost 82-77 against McPherson on Sunday. The Threshers lost 77-72 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Threshers defeated Evangel 90-68 on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Ottawa 83-76 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor lost 81-79 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated Ottawa 73-72 on Wednesday. The Valor lost 90-68 against Bethel on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 81-79 on Monday. The Lady Falcons defeated Saint Mary 87-86 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Avila 84-67 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 105-84 on Monday. The Falcons lost 77-72 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated Avila 96-83 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team will return to action on Sunday in the KCAC/SAC tournament. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team competed in the Missouri Valley tournament on Friday and Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team lost 81-79 against Friends on Monday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Sterling 88-82 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes lost 79-76 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 105-84 against Friends on Monday. The Coyotes defeated Sterling 77-65 on Wednesday. The Coyotes lost 69-65 against Saint Mary on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 103-37 against Bethel on Sunday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 85-58 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 87-66 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Bethel 82-77 on Sunday. The Bulldogs defeated Tabor 85-77 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs defeated Ottawa 93-86 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Tabor 59-56 on Monday. The Lady Eagles defeated Avila 86-80 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 60-53 against Bethany on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Tabor 78-76 on Monday. The Eagles defeated Avilan 76-71 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Bethany 89-57 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team defeated York in a KCAC dual on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team lost 83-76 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated McPherson 87-66 on Saturday. … The Braves men’s basketball team lost 73-72 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Braves lost 93-86 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team defeated Avila 36-11 on Thursday. The Lady Braves competed in the Saint Mary tournament on Friday. … The Braves men’s wrestling team lost 27-18 against Avila on Thursday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team lost 81-77 against Bethany on Monday. The Lady Spire lost 87-86 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Spires defeated Kansas Wesleyan 79-76 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 86-61 on Monday. The Spire defeated Friends 77-72 on Wednesday. The Spires defeated Kansas Wesleyan 69-65 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wresting team competed in the Saint Mary tournament on Friday. … The Spire men’s wrestling team will return to action on Friday in a KCAC dual against Ottawa.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 80-50 against Avila on Monday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 81-44 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 76-74 against York on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team lost 75-65 against Avila on Monday. The Moundbuilders defeated Bethel 77-72 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders defeated York 82-55 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 88-82 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 80-50 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team lost 77-65 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 95-89 against Tabor on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team lost 59-56 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Monday. The Lady Bluejays defeated McPherson 85-58 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Sterling 80-50 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 78-76 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Monday. The Bluejays lost 85-77 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Bluejays defeated Sterling 95-89 on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 87-76 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Southwestern 76-74 on Saturday. … The Panthers men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 93-70 on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 82-55 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Saint Mary tournament on Friday. … The Panther men’s wrestling team lost a KCAC dual against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

 

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

                              KCAC                                     Overall

Team                  W           L                              W           L

Okla. Wesleyan 15           1                              20           2

McPherson         13           3                              17           6

Friends                 12           4                              17           6

Bethel                   11           5                              16           7

Southwestern   10           6                              16           6

Evangel                 9              6                              13           9

Saint Mary          9              7                              15           7

Avila                      7              9                              12           11

Kan. Wesleyan  7              9                              9              15

Ottawa                 6              10                           10           14

Sterling                 4              11                           7              15

York                       4              12                           6              18

Bethany               2              14                           6              18

Tabor                    2              14                           4              19

 

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

                              KCAC                                     Overall

Team                  W           L                              W           L

Friends                 14           2                              20           2

Evangel                 13           2                              17           4

Bethany               12           4                              14           10

Saint Mary          11           5                              14           9

Sterling                 10           5                              14           7

Bethel                   10           6                              13           9

Tabor                    9              7                              12           11

Ottawa                 8              8                              13           10

Kan. Wesleyan  7              9                              9              11

Avila                      6              10                           10           14

Okla. Wesleyan 6              10                           9              13

McPherson         3              13                           7              16

York                       2              14                           6              17

Southwestern   0              16                           4              18