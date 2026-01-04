COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 9 Recap

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference saw its first full night of intra-KCAC action of 2026 on Saturday night and not much among the tops sports in the KCAC basketball standings changed.

Oklahoma Wesleyan remains atop the KCAC men’s basketball standings with an 11-2, 7-1 record while Friends is in 2nd place at 12-3, 7-1. Kansas Wesleyan’s men’s team stands in 8th place with a 6-9, 4-4 record.

Evangel remains atop the KCAC women’s basketball standings with a 12-2, 8-0 record while Friends moved ahead of Sterling for 2nd and 3rd in the women’s standings as Friends improved to 13-1, 7-1 while Sterling is 11-3, 7-1. Kansas Wesleyan is in 8th with a 6-6, 4-4 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 77-70 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team lost 88-75 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team will return to action on Thursday in a KCAC dual against Saint Mary. … The Lion men’s wrestling team will return to action on January 9 in the Missouri Valley duals.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team lost 72-62 against Science & Arts on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 64-53 on Saturday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 83-81 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Swede men’s wresting team will return to action on Monday in a KCAC dual against Saint Mary.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team defeated Park 79-76 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Avila 77-70 on Saturday. … The Threshers men’s basketball team defeated Briar Cliff 76-61 on Tuesday. The Threshers defeated Avila 88-75 on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated McPherson 108-50 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated McPherson 78-60 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Columbia 80-75 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Ottawa 79-61 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Hastings 80-72 on Wednesday. The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Ottawa 84-75 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team will return to action on Friday in a KCAC dual against York. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team will return to action on Sunday in the Kansas Newman tournament.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team lost 81-74 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 97-90 against Tabor on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Central Oklahoma 96-44 on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 108-50 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team lost 91-78 against Kansas City on Sunday. The Bulldogs lost 78-60 against Evangel on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 64-53 against Bethany on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Bethany 83-81 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team will return to action on January 10 in the Hastings tournament.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team lost 71-36 against Lindenwood on Monday. The Lady Braves lost 67-59 against Missouri Baptist on Tuesday. The Lady Braves lost 79-61 against Friends on Saturday. … The Brave men’s basketball team lost 84-75 against Friends on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team will return to action on January 13 in a KCAC dual against York. … The Brave men’s wrestling team will return to action on Sunday in the Kansas Newman tournament.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team defeated Sterling 71-59 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s basketball team defeated Haskell 81-48 on Wednesday. The Spires defeated Sterling 78-59 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team will return to action on Sunday in a KCAC dual against York. … The Spire men’s wrestling team will return to action on Sunday in a KCAC dual against York.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 81-65 against York on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Spurgeon 107-64 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders defeated York 91-64 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Graceland 82-68 on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors lost 71-59 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team lost 78-59 against Saint Mary on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 81-74 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 97-90 on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Southwestern 81-65 on Saturday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 91-64 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team will return to action on Sunday in a KCAC dual against Saint Mary. … The Panther men’s wrestling team will return to action on Sunday in a KCAC dual against Saint Mary.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Okla. Wesleyan 7 1 11 2

Friends 7 1 12 3

Bethel 6 2 11 4

Evangel 6 2 10 5

McPherson 5 3 9 6

Ottawa 4 4 8 8

Sterling 4 4 7 8

Kan. Wesleyan 4 4 6 9

Southwestern 4 4 10 4

Avila 3 5 8 7

Saint Mary 3 5 9 5

York 2 6 4 12

Tabor 1 7 3 12

Bethany 0 8 4 12

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 8 0 12 2

Friends 7 1 13 1

Sterling 7 1 11 3

Saint Mary 6 2 9 6

Bethel 5 3 8 6

Tabor 5 3 8 7

Bethany 5 3 7 9

Kan. Wesleyan 4 4 6 6

Ottawa 3 5 8 7

Avila 2 6 5 10

Okla. Wesleyan 2 6 5 9

McPherson 1 7 5 10

York 1 7 5 10

Southwestern 0 8 4 10