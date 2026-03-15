COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 9 Recap

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference had a full week of spring athletic action this past week with intra-KCAC contests taking place on both baseball and softball fields, as well as several contests being played outside of KCAC action with no specific KCAC team building any advantage yet.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team went 1-1 on Sunday, losing 6-2 against Madona and winning 3-0 against St. Francis. The Lady Eagles went 2-0 on Tuesday, defeating Coastal Georgia 2-1 and Ohio Reliance 10-2. The Lady Lions swept Friends 3-0 and 4-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle basketball team swept William Penn 7-5 and 13-9 on Monday. The Eagles lost 17-8 on Tuesday against Kansas Wesleyan. The Eagles lost 17-8 against Kansas Christian on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Benedictine 18-13 on Thursday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team split a doubleheader with Bethel on Tuesday, winning the first game 6-4 and losing the 2nd game 6-1. The Lady Swedes swept Hesston 8-1 and 17-5 on Thursday. The Lady Threshers were swept 5-2 and 5-3 by Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Swede baseball team lost 21-10 against Ottawa on Sunday. The Swedes lost 9-7 against Sterling on Tuesday. The Swedes split with Southwestern on Saturday, winning 11-3 and losing 6-2.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher softball team split a doubleheader with Bethany on Tuesday, losing the first game 6-4 and winning the 2nd game 6-1.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team went 2-0 on Wednesday, defeating Dakota State 10-0 and Missouri Valley 6-5. The Lady Valor swept Tabor 10-2 and 1-0 on Saturday. … The Valor baseball team swept York 6-3, 6-5 on Friday. The Valor lost 14-3 against York on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team split a doubleheader with Benedictine on Sunday, losing the first game 9-1 and winning the 2nd game 3-1. The Lady Falcons were swept 3-0 and 4-0 by Avila on Saturday. … The Falcon baseball team defeated Southwestern 8-6 on Wednesday. The Falcons lost 5-2 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday. The Falcons split with Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday, losing 17-16 and winning 9-5.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team swept Bethel 5-2 and 5-3 on Saturday. … The Coyote baseball team defeated Avila 17-8 on Tuesday. The Coyotes defeated Tabor 7-6 on Friday. The Coyotes swept Tabor 5-2 and 10-0 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept 4-2 and 2-1 by Tabor on Monday. The Lady Bulldogs were swept 2-0 and 8-0 by Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Bulldog baseball team swept Saint Mary 19-15 and 7-6 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team had its two doubleheaders cancelled this past week, as they were scheduled to play Ottawa on Tuesday and Bethany on Saturday, but were unable to take the field on either day. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Friends 5-2 on Friday. The Eagles split with Friends on Saturday, winning 17-16 and losing 9-5.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team swept Sterling 4-0 and 8-1 on Saturday. … The Braves baseball team defeated Bethany 21-10 on Sunday. The Braves defeated Central Christian 13-3 on Monday. The Braves defeated Saint Mary 13-3 on Tuesday. The Braves lost 7-6 against Sterling on Friday. The Braves split with Sterling on Saturday, losing 15-13 and winning 12-3.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team got swept 6-0 and 4-0 by Baker on Sunday. The Lady Spire split a doubleheader with York on Tuesday, losing the first game 5-4 and winning the 2nd game 3-0. The Lady Spire swept McPherson 2-0 and 8-0 on Saturday. … The Spire baseball team lost 13-8 against Benedictine on Monday. The Spires lost 13-3 against Ottawa on Tuesday. The Spires were swept 19-15 and 7-6 by McPherson on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team got swept 10-7 and 8-0 by York on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders baseball team lost 8-6 against Friends on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders split with Bethany on Saturday, losing 11-3 and winning 6-2.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team was swept 4-0 and 8-1 by Ottawa on Saturday. … The Warrior baseball team defeated Bethany 9-7 on Tuesday. The Warriors defeated Ottawa 7-6 on Friday. The Warriors split with Ottawa on Saturday winning 15-13 and losing 12-3.

TABOR

The Bluejay softball team swept McPherson 4-2 and 2-1 on Monday. The Lady Bluejays were swept 10-2 and 1-0 by Evangel on Saturday. … The Bluejay baseball team lost 11-8 against York on Sunday. The Bluejays defeated York 12-7 on Monday. The Bluejays lost 10-6 against Hesston on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 7-6 against Kansas Wesleyan on Friday. The Bluejays were swept 5-2 and 10-0 by Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team split a doubleheader with Saint Mary on Tuesday, winning the first game 5-4 and losing the 2nd game 3-0. The Lady Panthers swept Southwestern 10-7 and 8-0 on Saturday. … The Panther baseball team defeated Tabor 11-8 on Sunday. The Panthers lost 12-7 against Tabor on Monday. The Panthers got swept 6-3, 6-5 by Evangel on Friday. The Panthers defeated Evangel 14-3 on Saturday.