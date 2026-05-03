COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 16 Recap

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has its 2026 spring baseball and softball champions, which were determined in Salina this past week.

Kansas Wesleyan needed 12 innings in the consolation finals before defeating McPherson 15-11 and then defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 11-10 in the championship game to win the 2026 KCAC baseball championship on Saturday.

Evangel defeated Friends 8-0 on Friday to claim the 2026 KCAC softball championship.

Now the KCAC teams will see which teams will be included in the 2026 NAIA national tournaments.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did this past week in baseball and softball:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team lost 2-1 against Friends on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Bethany 8-3 in the 2nd round on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 5-1 against Ottawa in the 3rd round on Thursday. … The Egale baseball team finished the season with a 17-24, 8-22 record.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team lost 6-0 against Evangel on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Lady Swedes lost 8-3 against Avila in the 2nd round on Wednesday. … The Swede baseball team finished the season with a 15-25, 11-21 record.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher softball team finished the season with a 12-20, 9-15 record.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team defeated Bethany 6-0 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Lady Valor defeated Friends 1-0 in the 2nd round on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 8-0 in the 3rd round on Thursday. The Lady Valor defeated Friends 8-0 on Friday in the championship game. … The Valor baseball team defeated Ottawa 6-2 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Valor lost 11-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Thursday in the 2nd round. The Valor lost 6-5 against Tabor in the 3rd round on Friday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team defeated Avila 2-1 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Lady Falcons lost 1-0 against Evangel in the 2nd round on Wednesday. The Lady Falcon s defeated Tabor 8-7 in the 3rd round on Thursday. The Lady Falcons defeated Ottawa 9-1 in the 4th round on Thursday. The Lady Falcons defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 2-1 on Thursday in their 5th game of the tournament. The Lady Falcons lost 8-0 against Evangel in the championship game on Friday. … The Falcon baseball team lost 7-3 against McPherson on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Falcons defeated York 8-3 on Thursday in the 2nd round. The Falcons defeated Kansas Wesleyan 19-3 on Friday in the 3rd round.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team lost 7-3 against Ottawa on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Lady Coyotes lost 8-6 against Tabor in the 2nd round on Wednesday. … The Coyote baseball team defeated York 5-1 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Bulldogs lost 11-6 against McPherson on Thursday in the 2nd round. The Coyotes lost 19-3 against Friends in the 3rd round on Friday. The Coyotes defeated McPherson 10-1 on Friday in their 4th game. The Coyotes needed 12 innings to defeated McPherson 15-10 on Saturday in the consolation finals before defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 11-10 in the KCAC championship game.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team finished the season with a 16-22, 7-19 record. … The Bulldog baseball team defeated Friends 7-3 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Bulldogs defeated Kansas Wesleyan 11-6 on Thursday in the 2nd round. The Bulldogs lost 10-1 against Kansas Wesleyan in their 3rd game on Friday. The Bulldogs saw their KCAC tournament run come to an end on Saturday when they lost 15-10 against Kansas Wesleyan in 12 innings.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team defeated Tabor 15-3 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Ottawa 12-10 in the 2nd round on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 8-0 against Evangel in the 3rd round on Thursday. The Lady Eagles lost 2-1 against Friends in their 4th game on Thursday. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Tabor 9-7 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Eagles defeated Evangel 11-0 in the 2nd round on Thursday. The Eagles defeated Tabor 7-3 in the 3rd round on Friday. The Eagles lost 11-10 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday in the KCAC championship game.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Lady Braves lost 12-10 against Oklahoma Wesleyan in the 2nd round on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated Avila 5-1 in the 3rd round on Thursday. The Lady Braves lost 9-1 against Friends in the 4th round on Thursday. … The Brave baseball team lost 6-2 against Evangel on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Braves lost 7-6 against Tabor on Thursday in the 2nd round.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team finished the season with a 19-25, 12-14 record. … The Spire baseball team finished the season with a 16-28, 11-21 record.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team finished the season with a 6-32, 2-24 record. … The Moundbuilders baseball team finished the season with a 12-31, 7-24 record.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team finished the season with a 9-31, 6-18 record. … The Warrior baseball team finished the season with a 16-27, 13-19 record.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team lost 15-3 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Lady Bluejays defeated Kansas Wesleyan 8-6 in the 2nd round on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 8-7 against Friends in the 3rd round on Thursday. … The Bluejay baseball team lost 9-7 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Bluejays defeated Ottawa 7-6 in the 2nd round on Thursday. The Bluejays defeated Evangel 6-5 in the 3rd round on Friday. The Bluejays were eliminated from the tournament when they lost 7-3 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday in their 4th game.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team finished the season with a 14-26, 9-15 record. … The Panther baseball team lost 5-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC postseason tournament. The Panthers were eliminated from the tournament on Thursday when they lost 8-3 against Friends in the 2nd round.