COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 15 Recap

Another week is complete in the 2026 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference’s spring season as the KCAC baseball and softball teams are looking to put together the final push towards the home stretch of the season.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did this past week in baseball and softball:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team split with York on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 6-2 and winning the 2nd game 3-1. … The Eagle baseball team got swept 10-0, 4-2 by Ottawa on Friday. The Eagles lost 5-2 against Ottawa on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team got swept 5-0, 8-5 by Ottawa on Tuesday. The Lady Swedes split with Oklahoma Wesleyan on Thursday, winning the 1st game 3-2 and losing the 2nd game 8-0. … The Swede baseball team lost 8-3 against Sterling on Tuesday. The Swedes lost 11-6 against McPherson on Friday. The Swedes got swept 15-6, 16-11 by McPherson on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers softball team got swept by Oklahoma Wesleyan 11-3, 5-3 on Sunday. The Lady Threshers split with Sterling on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 10-0 and losing the 2nd game 5-4.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team swept Southwestern 8-0, 10-0 on Tuesday. … The Valor baseball team lost 12-10 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday. The Valor swept Friends 8-7, 17-9 on Thursday. The Valor lost 8-5 against Friends on Friday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team split with McPherson on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 8-7 and losing the 2nd game 4-3. … The Falcon baseball team got swept 8-7, 17-9 by Evangel on Thursday. The Falcons defeated Evangel 8-5 on Friday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team swept Tabor 2-0, 10-9 on Tuesday. The Lady Coyotes swept Hesston 9-3, 4-0 on Wednesday. … The Coyote baseball team defeated Southwestern 18-8 on Thursday. The Coyotes swept Southwestern 11-7, 10-3 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team split with Friends on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 8-7 and winning the 2nd game 4-3. The Lady Bulldogs swept Hesston 8-0, 5-2 on Saturday. … The Bulldog baseball team defeated Central Christian 32-17 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Bethany 11-6 on Friday. The Bulldogs swept Bethany 15-6, 16-11 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team swept Bethel 11-3, 5-3 on Sunday. The Lady Eagles swept Saint Mary 8-2, 7-3 on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles split with Bethany on Thursday, losing the 1st game 3-2 and winning the 2nd game 8-0. The Lady Eagles split with Ottawa on Saturday, winning the 1st game 8-0 and losing the 2nd game 5-2. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Evangel 12-10 on Tuesday. The Eagles swept Sterling 20-4, 17-2 on Friday. The Eagles defeated Sterling 9-6 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team swept Bethany 5-0, 8-5 on Tuesday. The Lady Braves split with Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday, losing the 1st game 8-0 and winning the 2nd game 5-2. … The Braves baseball team defeated York 10-0 on Sunday. The Braves defeated Tabor 21-10 on Tuesday. The Braves swept Avila 10-0, 4-2 on Friday. The Braves defeated Avila 5-2 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team got swept 8-2, 7-3 by Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday. … The Spire baseball team defeated Benedictine 10-8 on Wednesday. The Spires split with York on Friday, winning the 1st game 4-3 and losing the 2nd game 7-1. The Spires defeated York 8-7 on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders were swept 8-0, 10-0 by Evangel on Tuesday. … The Moundbuilders baseball team swept Randall 12-4, 4-1 on Tuesday. The Moundbuilders lost 18-8 against Kansas Wesleyan on Thursday. The Moundbuilders were swept 11-7, 10-3 by Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team split with Bethel on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 10-0 and winning the 2nd game 5-4. … The Warrior baseball team defeated Bethany 8-3 on Tuesday. The Warriors were swept 20-4, 17-2 by Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday. The Warriors lost 9-6 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team got swept 2-0, 10-9 by Kansas Wesleyan on Tuesday. … The Bluejay baseball team lost 21-10 against Ottawa on Tuesday.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team split with Avila on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 6-2 and losing the 2nd game 3-1. … The Panther baseball team lost 10-0 against Ottawa on Sunday. The Panthers split with Saint Mary on Friday, losing the 1st game 4-3 and winning the 2nd game 7-1. The Panthers lost 8-7 against Saint Mary on Saturday.