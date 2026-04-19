COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 14 Recap

Another week is complete in the 2026 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference’s spring season.

Kansas Wesleyan currently stands atop the KCAC baseball standings with a 27-4, 29-4 record, while Friends is in 2nd place with a 20-10, 22-11 record and Ottawa is currently in 3rd place with a 20-10, 20-11 record.

Evangel currently leads the way in the KCAC softball standings with a 19-5, 37-9 record while Oklahoma Wesleyan is in 2nd with a 14-4, 31-9 record followed by Ottawa with a 16-6, 28-15 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 5th place with a 13-9, 18-19 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did this past week in baseball and softball:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team split with Evangel on Wednesday, losing the 1st game 2-1 and winning the 2nd game 8-6. The Lady Eagles swept Sterling 11-0, 10-2 on Saturday. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Saint Mary 19-17 on Tuesday. The Eagles lost 23-2 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday. The Eagles swept Oklahoma Wesleyan 8-5, 5-4 on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team split with McPherson on Wednesday, winning the 1st game 10-2 and losing the 2nd game 9-5. The Lady Swedes split with Saint Mary on Saturday, winning the 1st game 3-2 and losing the 2nd game 4-0. … The Swede baseball team got swept by Kansas Wesleyan 16-5, 17-9 on Friday. The Swedes lost 20-5 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher softball team got swept 8-0, 12-0 by Evangel on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team split with Avila on Wednesday, winning the 1st game 2-1 and losing the 2nd game 8-6. The Lady Valor swept Bethel 8-0, 12-0 on Saturday. … The Valor baseball team swept McPherson 16-6, 8-3 on Friday. The Valor lost 11-1 against McPherson on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team swept Southwestern 17-1, 10-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons swept York 5-0, 5-4 on Friday. … The Falcon baseball team defeated Sterling 12-3 on Tuesday. The Falcons defeated Saint Mary 10-0 on Friday. The Falcons split with Saint Mary on Saturday, winning the 1st game 10-0 and losing the 2nd game 4-3.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyotes softball team split with Saint Mary on Thursday, losing the 1st game 7-4 and winning the 2nd game 8-2. The Lady Coyotes split with Ottawa on Saturday, winning the 1st game 6-0 and losing the 2nd game 5-4. … The Coyote baseball team defeated York 7-4 on Tuesday. The Coyotes swept Bethany 16-5, 17-9 on Friday. The Coyotes defeated Bethany 20-5 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball split with Bethany on Wednesday, losing the 1st game 10-2 and winning the 2nd game 9-5. The Lady Bulldogs swept Southwestern 6-1, 11-1 on Saturday. … The Bulldog baseball team defeated Ottawa 14-7 on Sunday. The Bulldogs lost 14-3 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Bulldogs were swept 16-6, 8-3 by Evangel on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated Evangel 11-1 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team swept Tabor 7-4, 7-5 on Saturday. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Southwestern 15-7 on Tuesday. The Eagles defeated Avila 23-2 on Friday. The Eagles got swept 8-5, 5-4 by Avila on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team split with Tabor on Wednesday, losing the 1st game 8-0 and winning the 2nd game 8-7. The Lady Braves split with Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday, losing the 1st game 6-0 and winning the 2nd game 5-4. … The Brave baseball team lost 14-7 against McPherson on Sunday. The Braves swept York 9-7, 11-0 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team split with Kansas Wesleyan on Thursday, winning the 1st game 7-4 and losing the 2nd game 8-2. The Lady Spires split with Bethany on Saturday losing the 1st game 3-2 and winning the 2nd game 4-0. … The Spire baseball team lost 19-17 against Avila on Tuesday. The Spires defeated Baker 6-3 on Wednesday. The Spires lost 10-0 against Friends on Friday. The Spires split with Friends on Saturday, losing the 1st game 10-0 and winning the 2nd game 4-3.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team got swept 17-1, 10-2 by Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders got swept 6-1, 11-1 by McPherson on Saturday. …

Baseball – The Moundbuilders baseball team lost 15-7 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team split with York on Wednesday, winning the 1st game 1-0 and losing the 2nd game 9-6. The Lady Warriors were swept 11-0, 10-2 by Avila on Saturday. … The Warrior baseball team lost 12-3 on Tuesday against Friends. The Warriors lost 17-9 against Tabor on Friday. The Warriors got swept 18-8, 10-7 by Tabor on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team split with Ottawa on Wednesday, winning the 1st game 8-0 and losing the 2nd game 8-7. The Lady Bluejays got swept 7-4, 7-5 by Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Bluejay baseball team defeated McPherson 14-3 on Wednesday. The Bluejays defeated Sterling 17-9 on Friday. The Bluejays swept Sterling 18-8, 10-7 on Saturday.

YORK

Softball – The Lady Panther softball team split with Sterling on Wednesday, losing the 1st game 1-0 and winning the 2nd game 9-6. The Lady Panthers were swept 5-0, 5-4 by Friends on Friday. The Panther baseball team lost 7-4 against Kansas Wesleyan on Tuesday. The Panthers got swept 9-7, 11-0 by Ottawa on Saturday.