COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 13 Recap

Another week is complete in the 2026 spring Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference season with teams looking to put finishing touches on their approach the closing stretch of the season.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in baseball and softball during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team split with Ottawa on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 4-2 and winning the 2nd game 5-4. The Lady Eagles split with Bethel on Saturday, losing the 1st game 5-4 and winning the 2nd game 9-2. … The Eagle baseball team lost 6-3 against Evangel on Tuesday. The Eagles got swept 14-12, 2-1 by Tabor on Friday. The Eagles defeated Tabor 21-18 on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team swept York 5-3, 4-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes split with Evangel on Saturday, losing the 1st game 8-0 and winning the 2nd game 8-7. … The Swede baseball team defeated York 10-1 on Tuesday. The Swedes were swept 17-3, 11-4 by Friends on Thursday. The Swedes lost 13-1 against Friends on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers softball team split with Friends on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 2-0 and losing the 2nd game 7-5. The Lady Threshers split with Avila on Saturday, winning the 1st game 5-4 and losing the 2nd game 9-2.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team split with Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 6-4, and winning the 2nd game 6-2. The Lady Valor split with Bethany on Saturday, winning the 1st game 8-0 and losing the 2nd game 8-7. … The Valor baseball team defeated Avila 6-3 on Tuesday. The Valor lost 3-1 against Saint Mary on Friday. The Valor split with Saint Mary on Saturday, winning the 1st game 12-2 and losing the 2nd game 5-4.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team split with Bethel on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 2-0 and winning the 2nd game 7-5. The Lady Falcons swept Kansas Wesleyan 4-1, 9-6 on Thursday. … The Falcons baseball team defeated Southwestern 12-0 on Tuesday. The Falcons swept Bethany 17-3, 11-4 on Thursday. The Falcons defeated Bethany 13-1 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team split with McPherson on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 9-7 and winning the 2nd game 7-5. The Lady Coyotes got swept 4-1, 11-6 by Friends on Thursday. …The Coyote baseball team defeated McPherson 8-0 on Wednesday. The Coyotes defeated Sterling 17-6 on Friday. The Coyotes defeated Sterling 18-9 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team split with Kansas Wesleyan on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 9-7 and losing the 2nd game 7-5. The Lady Bulldogs were swept 11-3, 8-0 by Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Bulldog baseball team lost 8-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Bulldogs split with Ottawa on Saturday, winning the 1st game 9-8 and losing the 2nd game 5-2.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team split with Evangel on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 6-4 and losing the 2nd game 6-2. The Lady Eagles swept Hesston 12-2, 13-0 on Thursday. The Lady Eagles swept McPherson 11-3, 8-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle baseball team swept Graceland 12-0, 9-2 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team split with Avila on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 4-2 and losing the 2nd game 5-4. The Lady Braves swept York 4-3, 11-2 on Saturday. … The Braves baseball team defeated Saint Mary 9-2 on Tuesday. The Braves split with McPherson on Saturday, losing the 1st game 9-8 and winning the 2nd game 5-2.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team swept Southwestern 10-2, 5-4 on Tuesday. The Lady Spires swept Sterling 3-2, 3-1 on Saturday. … The Spires baseball team lost 9-2 against Ottawa on Tuesday. The Spires lost 14-1 against Rockhurst on Wednesday. The Spires defeated Evangel 3-1 on Friday. The Spires split with Evangel on Saturday, losing the 1st game 12-2 and winning the 2nd game 5-4.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team got swept 10-2, 5-4 by Saint Mary on Tuesday. The Lady Moundbuilders swept Kansas Christian 12-9, 15-1 on Thursday. The Lady Moundbuilders were swept 11-2, 9-1 by Tabor on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders baseball team lost 12-0 against Friends on Tuesday. The Moundbuilders got swept 10-0, 5-0 by York on Friday. The Moundbuilders defeated York 7-3 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team got swept 9-1, 6-5 by Tabor on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors got swept 3-2, 3-1 by Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Warrior baseball team lost 18-17 against Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Warriors lost 17-6 against Kansas Wesleyan on Friday. The Warriors lost 18-9 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team swept Sterling 9-1, 6-5 on Tuesday. The Lady Bluejays swept Southwestern 11-2, 9-1 on Saturday. … The Bluejay baseball team swept Avila 14-12, 2-1 on Friday. The Bluejays lost 21-18 against Avila on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team got swept 5-3, 4-0 by Bethany on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers were swept 4-3, 11-2 by Ottawa on Saturday. … The Panther baseball team lost 10-1 on Tuesday against Bethany. The Panthers swept Southwestern 10-0, 5-0 on Friday. The Panthers lost 7-3 against Southwestern on Saturday.